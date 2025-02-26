We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Own a Switch or Steam Deck? We want to give you a free cozy game

Enter our dino-mite Amber Isle giveaway to be in with the chance of winning a free copy of the game on Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch.

giveaway header - two characters from amber isle with a switch and steam deck
Published:

Amber Isle 

Are you looking for a new adventure or maybe somewhere to escape to? Then enter our giveaway to win a free copy of Amber Isle on Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch.

Amber Isle is an adorable indie game that’s out on Nintendo Switch, PC, handheld consoles, and more. Begin life as a dinosaur in a quaint village on Amber Isle, where prehistoric creatures run the businesses, tend the farms, and want to be your friend.

Your new job is as a shopkeeper, where you can craft items, sell them, and make a profit. Then you can upgrade your store and keep the cash rolling in! As you work, you can bring life back to the village and invite more friendly critters to move in.

Our giveaway runs from February 26 to March 5, 2025. We’ll draw the winners and contact them as soon as possible after this date. You can read our terms and conditions here. Simply scroll down to enter, and good luck, fellow dino fans!

    We’re excited about this giveaway as we love cute life sims and dinosaur games especially. So much so that we keep our eyes on upcoming Switch games with some similar vibes in one handy list.

