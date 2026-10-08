AMD's FSR 4 upscaling tech is coming to more PC gaming handhelds this year

If you've got a Lenovo Legion Go, Asus ROG Ally X, or another AMD-powered handheld, your gaming experience could be on course for a graphics boost. A new report suggests that AMD's Jack Huynh, senior vice president of computing and graphics, has confirmed that a special version of FSR 4, the AMD upscaling equivalent to Nvidia's DLSS, is coming to more devices, but there's one notable exception - the Steam Deck.

According to fresh information acquired by the Korean outlet The Elec and further reporting from TechSpot, AMD is introducing FSR 4 support for RDNA 3-class handhelds before the end of the year. That should include both the Asus ROG Ally X and the Lenovo Legion Go, which are already two of the best handheld consoles on the market. If this upscaling tech does come to those devices, they'll be even easier to recommend.

The special version of FSR 4 is, according to the reports, a lightweight version of the software, aimed at enhancing image quality and issues surrounding low latency. AMD hasn't shared any precise performance data yet, though, so we'll have to wait and see just how much of a boost FSR 4 can provide.

Unfortunately, as the Steam Deck OLED's APU is RDNA 2, it seems that Valve's handheld won't be part of the group of consoles getting FSR 4 before the end of the year. The same also applies to the Asus ROG Xbox Ally, as its chip is also RDNA 2. If you own either of those handhelds, you'll likely have to wait and hope that AMD's next move is to bring a similarly lightweight version of FSR 4 to RDNA-2-powered APUs.

This update follows recent reports that purport to have uncovered the Steam Deck 2's processor, an AMD APU under the codename 'Gainsborough.' However, that's just speculation at the time of writing, and while Valve has confirmed that the Steam Deck 2 is in the works, we still haven't got any hard details in terms of specs or a possible launch date. Some rumors have pointed to late 2027 or 2028, but it's worth taking with a pinch of salt for now.