The Analogue Pocket just got a Supreme makeover

Gone are the days of gaming being chronically uncool. In 2026, you've got the likes of The Weeknd playing Persona, Pokémon making an appearance at the Super Bowl, and now a new version of the Analogue Pocket in collaboration with Supreme. That's right, the world of streetwear fashion and handheld gaming are colliding, and I have to say, the results look pretty cool.

The Analogue Pocket, a current top pick from our guide to the best retro handhelds, has been around since 2001, offering a way to play your favorite Game Boy games and GBA games without using Nintendo's old-school hardware. This special edition version comes in two designs: one with a glossy red finish that matches Supreme's branding and the other a gold-plated version, each with the Supreme logo embossed just above the buttons on the bottom half of the handheld.

Interestingly, this launch isn't standalone but rather part of Supreme's Fall/Winter 2026 collection. At the time of writing, though, we don't have any indication of when the release date might roll around or, more importantly, how much either version might cost. Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long for that information.

As for the handheld itself, in our Analogue Pocket review, Nathan Ellingsworth gave the device a more-than-respectable 8/10 score, highlighting the "fantastic form factor" and "great performance." While it might not be officially endorsed by Nintendo, it has become a hit with the retro gaming community in recent years, and this special edition release suggests it's not going anywhere anytime soon.

If you want to get your hands on this Supreme version of the Analogue Pocket, we'd recommend keeping an eye on both brands' social media accounts for more details. Given it's a special edition launch, we don't know how many units will be available, so it's worth keeping up with the latest information.