All Ananta characters we've seen so far

Are you interested in learning a little more about each of the Ananta characters? If this upcoming open-world RPG, formerly known as Project Mugen, has caught your interest, we're here to give you the lowdown on everyone from the charming Alan to the supremely lazy Taffy, so you're sure to find someone you can relate to.

Here are all of the Ananta characters we've met so far:

It's worth noting that most of this information comes from when the game was still known as Project Mugen, and details seem to change a lot between trailers, especially since the new trailer on September 23. This means character bios are a little up in the air at the moment.

Aileen

You can catch a glimpse of Aileen at about the 36-second mark of this trailer. She's playing mahjong with a robot and two others before the robot flips the table.

Alan

A very friendly, handsome blond man who is said to be a social butterfly who gets along with everyone. Alan has taken part-time modeling gigs in the past, but is also always up-to-date with his studies. He appears to use a yo-yo as his weapon, and you can sometimes see snowflakes appear when he attacks. This information came from the official website prior to his removal on September 23.

Bansy

A pink-haired street artist who is known to be as destructive as she is creative. Bansy wields a gun that appears to shoot lasers; however, we think the weapon also leaves behind a splash of paint wherever she fires. Her bio was removed from the official website on September 23.

Dila

Dila is the most mysterious character on our list. She's investigating a meteor disaster in one of the game's urban areas and can also control meteors herself. We're unsure if this information is still true, as the story seems to have changed since the recent trailer on September 23.

Lykaia

We don't know too much about Lykaia, but in the Ananta announcement trailer, you can see her drifting in a blue car away from a pack of enemies before picking up the protagonist and making an escape. She still features heavily in the Scope section of the official website.

Mechanika

Mechanika, also known as Meg, is a 'ghost worker' who can make machines come to life. She's known for throwing massive concerts with a bunch of machines, and her favorite food is French fries. Once again, her bio is no longer available.

Protagonist - Captain

While we don't know too much about the Ananta protagonist, on the official website, the developer states that he's a captain from the ACD task force. There was also an older trailer that featured a female protagonist, but we haven't seen her recently.

Richie

Another member of the ACD, Richie is a tough cookie who any criminals would do best to play nice with. On the official website, it states that she always cleans her plate when served food at work.

Ringo

We don't know anything about Ringo right now, as we've only seen her image on the official website before it received an update on September 23, and that content is now gone. You can see her playing volleyball at about the 30-second mark of the Ananta announcement trailer.

Seymour

Seymour seems to be a hacker who travels in an RV and doesn't appreciate any questions about his mask. If you want to catch his attention, you need to do something headline-worthy.

Taffy

Taffy is a short girl with long white rabbit ears. She's a new member of the ACD alongside the protagonist. Her life philosophy is something I admire, as she aims to never do anything annoying, drink lots of cola, and take plenty of breaks while working.

Unnamed black-haired character

We only get a few quick glimpses at this black-haired character, but from these glances, we know she wields both a sword and a bow. You can check her out in this Project Mugen trailer and also catch her playing the drums at the 24-second mark in the Ananta announcement trailer.

Unnamed blonde with red horns

We don't know much about this dog walker, but we sure hope that you can pet her little pal. Her second appearance in this trailer has her dropping a trio of pipes onto enemies at the one-minute 50-second mark.

That's all we know about the Ananta characters so far, but we'll update this page with more information as soon as we have it.