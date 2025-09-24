As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Ananta looks to fix one of the biggest flaws in rivals like Genshin Impact

Ananta scores a big, new feature in Famitsu, where we get a look at what sets the game apart from competition like Genshin Impact.

ananta gacha system - two characters looking confused
Holly Alice Avatar

Published:

Ananta 

Ananta, previously known as Project Mugen, may be coming for Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves' crowns in more ways than one. Not only is it another sprawling, free-to-play gacha, but it has now announced a striking change, which may turn some players off its rival titles.

We got a seven-minute teaser trailer showcasing Ananta's characters, world, and multiple things to do, including driving, slap competitions, spending time with friends, fighting with badminton rackets, sniping enemies, and crawling through air ducts as a spider-like robot. It appears to be a mix of games like Genshin Impact, Grand Theft Auto, Like A Dragon, and Spider-Man, to name a few. Just watch the trailer, you'll see what I mean.

Additionally, a feature went live on Famitsu talking about the game, and the fact that… there is no character gacha system. You can unlock all characters simply by playing the game. The monetization comes in with elements like clothing, cars, and other customization pieces for players' homes in-game.

That's right - no lost 50/50s, no scrounging for gems and currency for weeks to have a shot at getting a limited character, no spending admittedly too much on a daily log-in bonus. This is great news for me, an ingrained Hoyoverse player who can now not worry about other adventures eating into my gacha game allowance.

YouTube Thumbnail

Duet Night Abyss also announced this year that, upon release, the game won't have a character gacha system and that all characters and weapons are free to unlock. While we have some reservations, as there must be some monetization somewhere, we're intrigued by this trend of changes.

You can see what we know about an Anata release date here, and check out coverage of our other favorite new mobile games like the latest Wuthering Waves update, and who's topping our Honkai Star Rail tier list.

