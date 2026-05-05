If you're already enjoying Neverness to Everness, we've got another GTA-inspired gacha game for you to check out

Gameplay footage of an upcoming anime x GTA-like gacha game is now out in the world, and we're super excited.

ananta gameplay news - key art showing characters from the game
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Ananta 
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We're all having a blast in Neverness to Everness and its glossy city-based gameplay, but what if I told you that the upcoming title, Ananta, has new gameplay footage, and it looks even more like an entry into the GTA series than we thought?

Videos by pookieraju and DannyINTEL on X show off what Ananta is all about, including guns, cars, stealth missions, sprawling city skylines, and some day-to-day activities like clothes shopping. You can see a recording of someone playing the game and get a feel for the in-game combat. I don't know about you, but after spending the weekend driving around in NtE, I'm definitely up for a similar game in the future.

The new looks do show off some very Grand Theft Auto-like moments, and even some cutscenes that take direct inspiration from it. It's likely that Ananta pays homage to it as one of the best game franchises of all time, but some scenes are perhaps a little too similar…

If you're not sure what Ananta is, or whether you've heard of it before, it was first called Project Mugen and has elements of gun-based combat, a lot of driving, Spider-Man-like swinging movement, and an art style similar to Hoyoverse's monster gachas. There isn't an official Ananta release date yet, but we expect it soon, given how polished the recent videos appear.

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Details are still fairly thin on the ground - which is why we're poring over these new videos - but we do know that the game doesn't feature a character gacha system, but instead will likely have cosmetics available to pull for. This means you can unlock all the available characters in the game without paying real money. After years of keeping up with games like Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero, this is a welcome change for my bank.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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