Ananta, the gacha that gives GTA and Spider-Man vibes, finally has a release date, and I can't wait

At long last, we have a release date for Ananta, so get ready for another great gacha.

ananta gamescom - new artwork showing the main character in a city
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One of our favorite moments from Gamescom's Opening Night Live: a fresh look at Ananta, a long-awaited gacha coming out soon. There are tons of new additions since the last trailer we saw, but we're more excited about something else…

Finally, we have an Ananta release date! It releases on January 15, 2027, and comes to iOS, Android, PC, and PlayStation 5. Funnily enough, Ananta's first big reveal was at Gamescom in 2023, though it was under the name Project Mugen then.

Despite the name change, Ananta has held on to its Cyberpunk-y, GTA-like, futuristic style. It's even added to it in recent updates, as there are now flying cars on top of the regular type, with scooters, bikes, and hang gliders available for you to zip around the city setting.

It's one of our most anticipated upcoming mobile games for a reason - every aspect looks fun, and the most recent trailer from Gamescom 2026 shows us even more of what to expect, including new fighting styles (like sword fighting and kung fu), the virality system that counts your characters' fame, and plenty of minigames.

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To keep up with all the information ahead of launch, you can see our list of the Ananta characters, including the main character we get to play as… his official name isn't "Yeet Master", though that's what the city's citizens call him.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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