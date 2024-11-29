Remember Project Mugen? Well, now it’s got an official name – Ananta. This leads us to believe there’ll be more updates coming soon, especially given there’s a countdown on the official site for five days from now.

Speaking of, the official site now redirects to ‘anantagame.com’, and some of the social media pages have also had their handles changed. There’s no release date information yet, but clearly, the team is working on the game with haste now. If you’re curious about who you may find in-game, you can see all of the Project Mugen characters – or should we say, Ananta characters – in our guide.

So what is Ananta? While we don’t know what other changes have come along with the name change, if it maintains the gameplay from the Project Mugen trailers you can expect an open-world game in an urban setting, featuring a vibrant cast of characters you gain through a gacha system. You’re welcomed to Nova, a sunny city that’s ‘perfect for ditching winter’. Does this mean a winter release date? We hope so.

Here you can surf the streets or game your time away, and of course, enter combat with your preferred team. Each character on the roster has a different style, including one guy that uses yo-yos. If you’re interested, you can pre-register now on the website above to make sure you get all the information as soon as it comes out.

The teams behind Ananta are Naked Rain and NetEase – the latter is the same company working on Floatopia, so if you’re like me and have interests in both, your wallet may feel the strain when we get a Floatopia release date too.

We’re huge fans of the best gacha games, so this is at the top of our list of upcoming mobile games we can’t wait to play. In the meantime, we’re going to use the new Zenless Zone Zero codes and Honkai Star Rail codes to get characters like ZZZ’s Lighter and Honkai Star Rail’s Sunday.