Anbernic adds dual-screen support to most of its latest Android gaming handhelds

Although 2025 is shaping up to be the year of Nintendo Switch 2 and a variety of Android gaming handhelds in many form factors, another growing trend has been towards dual-screen devices, partly inspired by the Nintendo DS from 2004. Manufacturer Ayaneo is bringing out DS-inspired devices like the Flip 1S DS and soon the Pocket DS, but Anbernic has decided to do something different. Instead of announcing a new handheld with two screens, it has released a software update enabling its T820 series handhelds to connect to external displays via a USB-C port.

On Anbernic's YouTube channel, a new video explains how you can download and install the update in a few easy steps. The supported handhelds for this software update include:

RG Slide

RG 556

RG 406H

RG 406V

RG Cube

Alongside support for USB-C external displays and general bug fixes, the update also includes a real-time translation overlay, perfect for playing Japanese-exclusive RPGs that never saw a release overseas. For example, if you're playing a title that requires multiple-choice answers and ways of managing your party, this overlay can make it easier for you.

It's an interesting move from Anbernic, as it gives the user control over what they want from a second screen. As the best Android games like Fortnite and Genshin Impact are played on devices like the RG Slide and RG 556, the second display could show a guide on the best Fortnite skins, or the latest Genshin Impact events, respectively.

Indeed, in the past, I've used a similar setup in various ways, such as using the Nebula X1 Projector with my iPad Pro, or using an external monitor like the one above from Asus for $179, connected to my MacBook Pro on a train commute. It's an easy way to multitask without having to switch between multiple devices at once. Instead, I can just glance at the other screen, making things much easier.

But with Anbernic's take, it could also hint towards bringing out a second screen attachment that clips onto its T820 Android handhelds someday. Whatever the case, it's an interesting addition to Anbernic's compatible handhelds, and we'll be keeping an eye out to see what the company may have planned soon.

