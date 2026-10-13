Handheld gaming giant Anbernic could be in hot water with the US government

Sometimes a new story can come along and completely shock you; other times, it makes complete sense. The development that the Entertainment Software Association has posited that Anbernic is a 'superfake' company falls into the latter. For years, the handheld gaming brand has been packaging its devices with pre-loaded memory cards packed with games the ESA believes are pirated, and now, it could be facing the consequences in the US.

This update, via Retrohandhelds, details that the ESA is suggesting that the United States Trade Representative, a federal agency, classify Anbernic as a brand responsible for bundling and selling 'superfake' products and that it should occupy a spot in the USTR's 'Notorious Markets' list. In simple terms, a 'superfake' is a high-quality counterfeit product. This suggestion is less about the hardware, though, and more about the games that come pre-installed on a lot of Anbernic devices.

At the time of writing, this is just a recommendation from the ESA, and the USTR doesn't necessarily have to take any action. If the USTR does acknowledge the ESA's request, the worst-case scenario could see pressure on US retailers to not sell Anbernic products, at least, until it stops packing devices with microSD cards jam-packed with games.

That move would bring Anbernic in line with the brands behind some of the rest of the best retro handhelds, such as Retroid and Ayn, which sell devices without any games ready to load up and play. This is all just speculation for now, though, and we'll have to wait and see what decision the USTR makes on the back of the ESA's 'superfake' recommendation.

This development comes just days after the reveal of the Anbernic RG DDS, the brand's upcoming Nintendo 3DS-style device. It's not clear yet if this suggestion from the ESA could affect the launch of the handheld. Still, if it wants to avoid scrutiny, it does seem like Anbernic might have to finally stop selling devices alongside pre-loaded cards.