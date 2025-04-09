2025 has already been a pretty packed year for new retro gaming handhelds, with Retroid, Ayanaeo, and other brands offering fresh tech to transport you through time. The latest big reveal is the Anbernic RG 557, a compact console that matches the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2’s 1080p resolution but with an AMOLED display rather than an LCD. If the price of the Switch 2 has put you off, this Android alternative could well be worth checking out.

For those who don’t know, Anbernic is one of the big Chinese players in the portable gaming market, with a couple of its devices featuring on our list of the best retro handhelds. We don’t have much in the way of specs for the Anbernic RG 557, outside of display details, but given the fact that the official teaser clip features footage from some of the best mobile games, including Honkai Star Rail and Naraka: Bladepoint, we’re assuming it’s coming with a relatively powerful chipset. As ever with Anbernic, we’re also expecting enough performance punch to run almost all the entries from our guide to the best retro games.

In terms of form factor, the Anbernic RG 557 almost looks like a Steam Deck OLED after it’s been shrunk in the wash, losing the trackpads somewhere in the tumble. There are two colorways to choose from: solid white or transparent black, which is reminiscent of the old-school transparent Game Boy Advance designs. The device also features some nifty light-up RGB analog sticks, which make for a snazzy little added touch.

Unfortunately, we don’t have an Anbernic RG 557 release date or any pricing information at the time of writing. We’re hoping that it becomes available sooner rather than later, as with the ongoing trade war between China and the US, prices for imported Chinese handhelds such as the Anbernic RG 557 are likely to rise before long. If you want to keep up with all the latest, we’d recommend keeping an eye on the official Anbernic social media channels.

