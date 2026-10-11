Anbernic's new 3DS-inspired handheld has an AI button, but why?

Anbernic has built a reputation for putting its own spin on known handhelds, but its latest reveal takes that idea to another level. The Anbernic RG DDS looks remarkably familiar, right down to the smallest details, although one unexpected feature could prove more divisive than anything the company has done before.

The RG DDS, short for Dream Dual Screen, is Anbernic's device, and its design comes as close as you can get to the New Nintendo 3DS that launched over a decade ago. From the familiar clamshell shape and speaker grills to the white model's matching buttons, it's about as on-the-nose as you can get. It has some modern twists, though, including an extra thumbstick beneath the right-hand buttons.

Unlike Nintendo's 3DS, the RG DDS lacks glasses-free 3D, but it features two screens designed to match the original handheld's proportions. The 4.7″ top screen has a 1200×720 resolution, while the 4″ bottom screen offers 960×720. The new handheld runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 processor with an Adreno A22 GPU. It also includes a 6,000mAh battery, front-facing speakers, and an improved vibration system.

But then there's that AI button, and right now, we have no idea what it does. Anbernic hasn't revealed its purpose either. Could it summon AI-powered walkthroughs, offer hints when you're stuck, or provide an AI chatbot to answer queries about the game you're playing? I'm just spitballing ideas, but it's an odd inclusion that raises more questions than it answers right now.

The RG DDS will come in blue, white, and black, but Anbernic hasn't confirmed a release date or price yet. For me, the fun comes in tinkering with these handhelds. Now that apps like DroidDeck are basically turning them into mini Steam Decks, I'm looking forward to seeing how far people push the RG DDS when it launches.

It isn't the only Nintendo DS-like handheld heading to the market, either. We still don't know what the Yoniq Duo can do. It even comes with its own stylus, if that's important to you.