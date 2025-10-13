We've seen no shortage of handhelds inspired by the iconic Nintendo DS arrive in 2025. There was the Retroid Pocket Flip 2, the Ayn Thor, and now, the Anbernic RG DS is joining the pack. There's a bit of a difference between this Android gaming handheld and the rest, though, as it appears that the RG DS could retail for under $100, which is significantly cheaper than a lot of the clamshell alternatives.

For those who don't know, Anbernic is responsible for some of the best retro handhelds around, often combining old-school form factors with hardware powerful enough to run modern mobile games. It's also a brand that aims its devices at gamers on a budget, often undercutting the prices of similar devices from competitors such as Ayaneo, Retroid, and others.

At the time of writing, we don't know much about the Anbernic RG DS, outside of the fact that it's going to cost under $100. That alone should be enough to persuade some potential users, as it's more than half the price of the $209 Retroid Pocket Flip 2 or the $249 Ayn Thor Lite. Of course, we'll have to reserve judgment until we get a better look at the specs, as it doesn't matter how cheap a device is if it's lacking the specs to run all the best mobile games and retro games.

If you want to get a first glance of the Anbernic RG DS, you can check out the video below for a sneak peek. It looks like the handheld is coming in four different colorways - black, white, blue, and transparent plastic - so you can at least get an idea of which version you might like to pick up when it launches.

As ever, we'll be keeping an eye on Anbernic's social media channels for more details going forward, especially as we don't have a release date just yet. For some great hardware you haven't got to wait around for, check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets. Or, if you're looking for something new to play, see our list of the best Switch games.