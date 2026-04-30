Anbernic's latest funky form factor handheld just got a specs reveal, but I'm not sure I'm convinced by the RG Rotate

While some Android gaming brands are struggling to contend with the ongoing RAM crisis, one prolific Chinese manufacturer is continuing to introduce us to new handhelds with nostalgic designs. I'm talking about the new Anbernic RG Rotate, which is seemingly influenced by the iconic swiveling form factor of the Motorola Flipout - a phone that still doesn't get the credit it deserved on launch back in 2010. Anbernic has spent the last month teasing the device, but now, we've finally got some details on its specs.

The big takeaway is that the RG Rotate uses the same Unisoc Tiger T618 chip as the RG Vita. Unfortunately, that means it's likely not quite as capable performance-wise as some of the current top picks from our guide to the best retro handhelds. It should still handle some mobile games, but don't expect to be running the likes of Genshin Impact or Honkai Star Rail on this thing at high settings. It's also running Android 12, which is pretty out of date in 2026, considering the latest fully rolled-out version of the operating system is Android 15.

While the chipset situation doesn't fill me with hope, the real selling point is the RG Rotate's form factor, and it looks the part there. Its 3.5-inch 1:1 screen makes me feel like it might be a great fit for retro games, which would make the potential performance problem less of an issue, and I have been eyeing up Final Fantasy VI on the Google Play Store for a little while now. I was going to play it on my REDMAGIC Nova tablet, but I might wait instead until I get my hands on the RG Rotate.

The new handheld comes in two different designs. There's the Polar Black version, with its plastic case, or the aluminum alloy Aurora Silver version. Whichever option you go for, you're getting 32GB of storage, 3GB of RAM, and a 2,000mAh battery. Again, those specs aren't really blowing me away, but this is a pretty niche product, so I'd like to think no one is going to buy it expecting the sort of performance and gaming experience you'd get from the Android contingent in our guide to the best handheld consoles.

Outside of gaming, the latest video also showcases how the RG Rotate can also serve as an MP3 player - remember them? - or a clock, with a bunch of different clockface options to choose from. For me, it's slightly bordering on gimmicky, but I'm still thinking about picking one up. It all depends on the price, but we're still waiting for that information and confirmation of a release date.