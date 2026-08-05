Anbernic's new GBA SP clone is cheaper than most PS5 and Xbox games

After weeks of teasers, we've finally got all the all-important details surrounding the new Anbernic RG SP, the Chinese tech brand's homage to the iconic Nintendo Game Boy Advance SP. The headline is that it's now available to order, and not only that, but if you pick it up before August 8, you can get it for just $57.99, saving you a cool $7 on the regular price of $64.99.

As an ultra-affordable option to some of the top picks from our guide to the best retro handhelds, the RG SP looks like a great option for anyone looking for a dose of nostalgia without breaking the bank. Its specs aren't all that much to write home about, with just 1GB of RAM and a pretty basic Allwinner H700 chip, but that should still make it capable enough of running homebrew games and the like.

The real highlight of the RG SP is the design. It looks just like the original GBA SP, save for a couple of modernizing touches, such as some additional face buttons and a slightly larger display. Outside of that, it's a dead ringer for the classic handheld. As for colorways, it's available in four metallic designs: Graphite, Platinum, Pearl Blue, and Pearl Pink.

It's worth noting that the $57.99 version comes with a 16GB SD card, but if you think you might need more room, there's a 64GB version or a 128GB version, which you can currently pick up for $72.99 or $87.99, respectively. However, the only shipping option is to order from China, so there's a chance you could be subject to import fees. You can place your order via the official Anbernic site.

The launch of the Anbernic RG SP comes just a few days after Ayaneo, a rival retro-oriented brand, gave us a better look at its own tribute to a classic Nintendo handheld, the Konkr Pocket Advance. Given that a lot of the top-end entries from our list of the best handheld gaming consoles have gotten more expensive in recent months - I'm looking at you, Steam Deck OLED - I wouldn't be surprised if these affordable alternatives went on to be quite popular.