Anbernic's new PlayStation Vita clone is launching later this month for under $100, but there's a catch

After the big reveal of the Anbernic RG Vita and RG Vita Pro earlier this year, we've finally got pricing information and launch details for the new Android handhelds. Pre-orders kick off on March 23, at which point you'll have 72 hours to grab either the RG Vita for $99.99 or the Pro model for $139.99 via the Anbernic site. However, after three days, they'll both increase in price by $10, so it pays to put in your pre-order as soon as possible.

Both the RG Vita and RG Vita Pro pay tribute to one of the best retro handhelds of the 2010s, the PS Vita. The inspiration is most obvious in the form factor, with the Anbernic device looking like a dead ringer for the Sony handheld, down to the compact form factor, button placement, and even the black and white colorway options.

In terms of differences between the two, the RG Vita Pro is more powerful. Its RockChip RK3576 processor offers more performance power than the regular model's UNISOC Tiger T618 chip. The other major difference is the display, with the Vita Pro offering a 1920 x 1080 resolution compared to the Vita's 1280 x 720, while the premium version also dual-boots both Android and Linux, comes with an extra gigabyte of RAM, and has USB-C out to connect the device to a monitor for dual-screen gaming.

The only information we're now left waiting for is when shipping starts following pre-orders. That's a pretty crucial part of the puzzle, though, as it's not unknown for brands such as Anbernic to ship weeks or months after launch, so we're hoping to get more details on that soon.

Interestingly, this update comes on the back of Retroid, one of Anbernic's biggest rivals in the handheld gaming consoles arena, announcing a temporary discontinuation of its Pocket G2. While even the RG Vita Pro model might not offer as much performance power as the G2, the two handhelds share a very similar form factor, so it could make for a viable alternative for those who were hoping to pick up Retroid's device.