This new Anbernic gaming handheld is the PS Vita clone I've been waiting on for over a decade

God bless the PS Vita. It might not be the most innovative or best-selling handheld in the history of portable gaming, but there's something about Sony's last proper attempt that I still look back on fondly all these years later. That's why the new Anbernic RG Vita and RG Vita Pro have caught my attention. As their names suggest, these new Android devices are both PS Vita clones, and Anbernic is not attempting to hide that.

For those who don't know, Anbernic is responsible for some of the best retro handhelds on the market, offering reliable specs at an affordable price point and rivaling brands such as Ayaneo and Retroid. Sure, these devices often aren't as flashy as the likes of the Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch 2, but if you're looking for something capable of running most of your favorite mobile games without breaking the bank, they're a solid alternative.

At this point, we don't have many details regarding the RG Vita's specs. In the trailer, which you can check out further down this page, some details on the back of the handheld seem to indicate that it's got a 5,000 mAh battery, but that's all we've got to go on. You can also notice a couple of design details that differ from the original PS Vita, including Nintendo-style ABXY button placement.

This isn't the first time we've seen Anbernic lift inspiration from popular handhelds of the past. The brand is also responsible for the RG DS, a Nintendo DS clone, the RG35XXSP, a Game Boy Advance SP copycat, and the RG Slide, which looks a lot like the iconic Sony Ericsson Xperia Play. Admittedly, it's not the only brand to copy the notes of gaming giants, as I found out when testing the Ayaneo Pocket Micro Classic, but it might be the most brazen.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, we don't have any indication of how much either the Anbernic RG Vita or the RG Vita Pro might cost or when they'll launch. That said, it's rare that a new Anbernic handheld launches for over $200, so we're not expecting too high a price point. If you want to keep up with the latest, it's worth subscribing to the brand's YouTube channel, which regularly features teasers showing off the design and capability of upcoming products.