If, like me, you grew up with a Nintendo Game Boy Advance SP, you probably long for the days of flipping open the handheld console and jumping into a game. Well, you can relive those nostalgic days for less than $80 with this Anbernic RG35XXSP Amazon Prime Day deal, which, if you haven’t checked eBay recently, is much less than a boxed version of the original Nintendo console.

As you can tell by our comprehensive list of the best retro gaming handhelds, we love a machine that turns back the clock, and it’s all the better when you don’t have to break the bank to pick one up. Better still, it’s available in some fantastic colorways, including transparent red, blue, and green options, plus the more muted silver, grey, and black designs.

Of course, the big concern with a console like this is games, as unlike the original Game Boy Advance SP or the popular Analogue Pocket, there’s nowhere to put your game cartridges. Fortunately, you don’t have to worry about that, as the Anbernic comes with over 5,000 retro games pre-installed, so there’s more than enough there to get your teeth into. Thanks to 64GB of internal memory, there’s plenty of space to add your own favorites to the collection, provided you have digital versions.

The Anbernic RG35XXSP also boasts an eight-hour battery life, which is longer than some of our picks in our guide to the best portable gaming consoles, making it the ideal travel companion. It’s just as fun at home, though, as with an HDMI connection, you can bring the handheld experience to the big screen and even connect a controller, making the console something of a retro gaming dock.

As this offer is part of the current Amazon Prime Day line-up, you only have so long to pick up this handheld delight before it returns to its original price, so act fast. For more tempting deals, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals hub, which is full of money-saving deals for handheld and mobile gamers.