More details of Anbernic's new RG477M gaming handheld have leaked

The Android gaming market shows no signs of slowing down this year, and Anbernic only proves that further with yet another handheld that it's getting ready to sell. Called the RG477M, it's said to be a powerful handheld in a small frame, similar to previous devices, like the RG353M and the RG406H. But a recent leak has uncovered some of the specs of what the RG477M will be powered by, and if true, it could mean a worthwhile upgrade if you own a previous Anbernic handheld.

According to YouTuber Nitrix, the RG477M will feature a 4.7-inch display with a 1280×960 resolution, meaning some of the best Android games will look very sharp on this new handheld. Powered by the Dimensity 8300 chip, which is also found in the RG557, this means the upcoming handheld will run plenty of games at full speed. Nitrix also mentions that the RG477M weighs 355 grams and is 14mm thick, which makes it a small device but with plenty of power.

At the time of writing, memory and storage details are unknown. But with Anbernic allegedly aiming to have the device available by the month's end, we'll likely find out the full details very soon.

The company has been on a roll with its Android gaming handhelds this year, with some appearing on our best retro handhelds list. Devices like the RG Slide and the new RG477M offer different form factors for anyone wanting a dedicated handheld for gaming without having to use their phone or tablet.

Having owned several Android handhelds in the past, the RG477M seems like the best of both worlds - great portability and huge power gains compared to Anbernic's previous compact devices. As I commute, it could be a great handheld to use to pass the time as I stand or sit on the train for an hour, or as my son sleeps beside me. Nevertheless, Anbernic is on a roll this year, and as we've only just reached the halfway point of 2025, there's still a chance that we may see even more devices announced once the RG477M is out.

