Anbernic's newest Android gaming handheld finally gets a release date

Anbernic's next product in the Android gaming handheld market is nearly here, with a bunch of YouTubers having already reviewed the Anbernic RG477M. A powerful handheld in a small frame by all accounts, similar to Anbernic's previous devices, like the RG353M and the RG406H, yet this newest model will come with a massive amount of memory and storage out of the box. However, a release date and a price point have been conspicuously absent until now.

Several YouTubers have confirmed that you'll be able to buy the RG477M from August 2, during which it will be priced at an early-bird special for 72 hours, with two models being available. The first will be $219.99 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, while the other variant will be priced at $269.99 with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Once the 72-hour period ends, the price of both models will rise by $20, but it's still a cheaper option than some of the top picks from our guide to the best retro handhelds.

Alongside the storage and memory configurations, here's what the RG477 also features:

Dimensity 8300 processor

4.7-inch 120Hz display at a 1280 x 960 resolution

5,300mAh battery

Hall effect joystick

Gyroscope controls

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

If you're looking to upgrade from a previous Android gaming handheld or pick up your first, the RG477M appears to be a powerful piece of kit for playing the best Android games. YouTubers such as Retro Game Corps have mentioned how the handheld has a great screen and a responsive D-pad, but that it can get warm after using the RG477M for a long period. But if you're only going to be using it for short moments, that's not going to be an issue.

Having owned a few Android handhelds in the past, the RG477M does pique my interest, as it has a design that reminds me of a cross between a PlayStation Vita and a Super Nintendo controller, all wrapped in an aluminum frame. Combine this with the Dimensity 8300 processor packed into Anbernic's new handheld, and it could be a device that can easily run a bunch of games that I'm halfway through.

With both the price and release date of the RG477M having finally been revealed, we'll be aiming to put it through its paces to see if it earns a place on our guide to the best handheld consoles.

However, if you want to buy a gaming handheld right now instead of waiting a few short weeks for the RG477M, check out our lists of the best gaming phones and the best Steam Deck alternatives. Or, take a look at our Nintendo Switch 2 hub if you're tempted to play through Donkey Kong Bananza.