Anbernic reveals the specs of its new Android gaming handheld, and I'm tempted

Anbernic is ramping up the impending launch of its next Android gaming handheld, the Anbernic RG477M, by fully revealing its hardware and design specs in a video. The handheld market has been on a roll this year, with many designs taking inspiration from Nintendo and Sony's past. But for this newest device, Anbernic looks to be refining its previous releases while arming it with some impressive specs to make it future-proof for the rest of the year.

In the video published on July 23, which you can find further down this page, Anbernic laid out what the RG477M's specs are. Here's a quick rundown:

Two configurations that offer 8GB of memory & 128GB of storage, or 12GB of memory & 256GB of storage

Dimensity 8300 Processor

4.7-inch 120Hz display at a 1280 x 960 resolution

5,300mAh Battery

Hall effect joystick

Gyroscope controls

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

From those specs alone, the RG477M seems like a powerful beast, all contained within a small aluminum frame in two shades. But with Anbernic yet to reveal the handheld's pricing and release date, there's a chance it could be on the higher end once revealed.

Anbernic has introduced various new devices this year, and they haven't disappointed, some of which now feature in our best retro handhelds list. The brand's handhelds, such as the RG Slide and the upcoming RG477M, offer users a way to play the best Android games and other titles without using their phones or laptops. Combined with the fact that these are getting more powerful as the years pass, we wouldn't be surprised if we see Android gaming handhelds become as powerful as a base PlayStation 5 console once the decade wraps up.

Having owned a gaming handheld powered by Android from way back in 2015 with the GPD XD, the category has evolved in leaps and bounds. But as I've been looking for a dedicated gaming handheld, at least until Sony brings out its own take, the RG477M appeals to me, thanks to its smaller body and powerful specs. As I commute each week, it could be a great handheld to use to pass the time as I sit on the train for an hour, or as my son spots the sheep going past us.

Nevertheless, once Anbernic reveals the price and release date of the RG477M, we'll be sure to put it through its paces to see if it earns a place on our guide to the best handheld consoles.

