Android 15 is finally making its way to devices across the world. As usual, Google’s own Pixel devices are first in line, and we’ve rounded up all the important info so you know what to expect.

Google posted to its official blog detailing this update’s biggest features and sharing which models are the first to receive the new software. The supported list includes all the big hitters from our list of the best Google Pixel phones, such as the Pixel 9 Pro XL and mid-range Pixel 8a, as well as anything from the 6 series or newer. If you want to check whether you can update, go to your phone’s settings and scroll down to Software. From there, you should be able to see if it’s time to install the latest version. If not, try again in a couple of days.

So, what’s changed? Well, there’s the new theft prevention feature, which some users have reported arriving early on their Android 14 devices. This feature automatically locks down your phone in the event of theft. It uses the device’s sensors and AI algorithms to detect sudden and undetected movements, like someone snatching your phone in the street.

There’s also a new feature called Private Space. This addition allows you to hide sensitive apps in a separate location that users can only access after an additional layer of authentication. Google has also improved the multitasking experience on Android 15, specifically aiming to provide a more streamlined experience on its foldables and tablets.

It wasn’t mentioned in the official blog post, but The Verge reports that Google is also adding a new screensaver complete with smart home controls that you can use while your Pixel is docked or charging. The best part is that it’s not just limited to Google Home, and you’ll be able to add other smart home ecosystems, too.

Keep an eye out for system updates in your settings menu, as Pixel users should be able to upgrade any time now, and other Android users with Samsung or Motorola devices shouldn’t have too long to wait. If you want to know what we thought of the latest Pixel foldable, check out our Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review. Or, if you’re thinking of picking a new phone specifically for play, check out our guide to the best gaming phones.