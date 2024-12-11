This upcoming Android feature could cure motion sickness while gaming on the go

If you’re one of many Android users who suffers from motion sickness while using your device on planes or in cars, a solution might be on the way. Google is reportedly working on a feature known as Motion Cues, which should make gaming, streaming, or even just scrolling through social media while traveling less likely to make you want to hurl.

The discovery of Motion Cues as part of the latest Google Play Services beta is courtesy of Android Authority, who first spotted the features in the beta notes. While we haven’t yet got a clear idea of when the feature might launch, we expect to see it arrive on all the best Android phones in a future update. It’s a particularly big deal for devices such as the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro and OnePlus 12R that promote gaming on the go.

For those wondering, Apple already has an equivalent feature for alleviating motion sickness, Vehicle Motion Cues. From what we’ve seen of the Android version, both are pretty similar, using some intelligent display software to dispel the conflicting signals that create motion sickness. It might not work for everyone, but we’re big fans of anything that makes playing the best Android games while sitting in the passenger seat that bit easier.

It looks like Motion Cues will appear in the Quick Settings menu on your phone, but there’s also the option to have the feature turn on automatically when it detects you’re traveling. It’s also worth pointing out that there are already a bunch of third-party apps to deter motion sickness on the Google Play Store, but it only takes a glance at the reviews for most of them to realize they’re not as effective as some users might like.

So, if you think Motion Cues could stop you from feeling queasy while playing games like Minecraft or PUBG Mobile on the move, be sure to keep an eye out for future Google Play Services updates. For now, you can check out some more tech ideal for traveling, with our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets, including options to suit every budget.