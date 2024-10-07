There’s a lot to love about the Android platform, but it’s always lagged behind its iOS iPhone rival in terms of keeping your cell phone safe and secure. However, with Android Theft Detection Lock now rolling out, Google has finally caught up, offering a way of locking down and tracking your smartphone remotely.

Google announced its new safety features at IO in May, and now some users are reporting that they have landed with the latest update. Considering that more than half of our list of the best gaming phones consists of Android devices, this new feature makes plenty of our picks more appealing, as it’s less likely for someone to steal your device successfully. Just think, you can get a OnePlus 12R with increased security for almost half the price of the new iPhone 16.

The most advanced of these new features is the Theft Detection Lock. It uses AI to detect unusual movements on your device. Say, for instance, someone snatches your phone and makes a sprint for it. In the event of these anomalous shakes, the phone will automatically lock itself down, protecting your data and apps from prying eyes.

Offline Device Lock is exactly what it sounds like; if the thief keeps your phone disconnected from the internet for an extended period, the screen locks, preventing access to the phone. Remote Lock is also pretty self-explanatory, but interestingly, it’s a secondary option if you can’t access the Find My Device network. All you need is your phone number to remotely lock the device. It could be a lifesaver if you’ve forgotten your Google password.

As usual, Google is gradually rolling out these features, so don’t panic if you can’t see them on your device just yet. Most users reporting that these features have arrived are US-based. We checked in with an Android user in the UK, and there’s nothing yet…

It’s important to note that these features support older versions of Android, not just the latest devices. Theft Detection Lock and Offline Device Lock work on any device running Android 10 or newer, while Remote Lock works on anything running Android 5 or a later version. If this news has you thinking about picking up a new Android instead of one of the latest iPhones, our lists of the best Android phones and the best mid-range phones have some fantastic options to suit all budgets.