Microsoft’s Xbox app still isn’t on Android, but now we know why

Last month, we reported that Microsoft’s revamped Android Xbox app would arrive in November, enabling you to play your favorite Xbox games remotely. Well, November has almost gone by, but the app still hasn’t arrived. Now, we have an update as to why we’re not all playing Halo on our phones already.

According to a series of social media posts from Sarah Bond, the current President of Xbox, the delay is due to “a temporary administrative stay recently granted by the courts,” but the app itself is ready to go. While this gives you a bit of time to pick up one of the best gaming phones, like the Asus ROG 8 Pro or RedMagic 9S Pro, to prepare for the arrival of Xbox gaming on mobile, it’s still pretty frustrating for those of us who’d anticipated the app arriving this month.

Still, the fact that Bond suggests the obstacles are “temporary” gives us some hope that we might not be waiting much longer to play Xbox games on Android. While we’re already spoiled for choice with some of the picks from our guide to the best Android games, including games like Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile, offering users the ability to download and play games directly from the Xbox app is sure to tempt some gamers away from picking up the new iPhone 16 and grabbing an Android instead.

While it now seems clear that the revamped Xbox app is coming to Android before too long, whether or not it might find its way onto iPhones is a different story. In Bond’s social media posts, the line “I recently shared our ambition to unlock these features first with the Google Play Store on Android devices in the U.S. while other app stores adapt to meet consumer demand” speaks volumes. This seemingly points to Apple’s tricky rules and regulations surrounding the App Store, which isn’t a surprise considering the battle between Epic Games and Apple in recent years.

Of course, we’ll keep an eye out for any more updates surrounding the revamped Xbox app for Android, and we’ll report on it when we find out more. If you want to find something you can play Xbox games on right away, check out our list of the best portable gaming consoles and the best Steam Deck alternatives.