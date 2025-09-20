This adorable Android plush costs almost the same as a Samsung A56 phone

Look, I'm comfortable enough with my masculinity to say that this cute, fluffy little ball of smartphone history is adorable, and the Android plush's existence is enough to make me happy forever. However, I'm paying around $30-40 maximum, and if Google thinks that this cuddly-looking thing is worth almost the same as a Samsung Galaxy A56 (~$460), well, that's going to be a no. I'm sorry.

It's no lie that Android, as an operating system, is the main software behind some of the best gaming phones. From foldables like the Honor Magic line to Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices, the OS is the main source behind plenty of devices. However, while it may not be as iconic as it once was, the Android Droid logo is still prevalent - you've likely seen it before.

Sure, maybe if you focus all your time on playing the best mobile games or use budget gaming phones, or even if you're just someone who uses smartphones casually, there's a good chance you may not know it. However, the little green robot has become synonymous with Android, and as a big fan of it from my childhood, this plush is a great collector's item and stress relief. After writing about Android all day, of course.

Typically, you can find it on Google's Merch Store for just $36 / £24 before shipping, which is a fairly reasonable price. However, if you're someone who spends a small fortune on the best gacha games through the Google Play Store, chances are you've got your hands on some Play Points. However, the ratio of Play Points to dollarydoos means that the price of a plush is, well, ridiculously expensive.

I'm not sure about the US version, but the UK Play Store currently has the Android Plush available at 3400 Play Points, which translates to £340 without any bonuses or multipliers. That's around $460, almost the same price as the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G. I like the plush. It's not worth that much, let's be honest.

If you have enough points or you're close enough to scoring an Android Plush (and have it on your Play Points profile), you can head to the Google Play Store and order it. However, even if it doesn't pop up on your Play Points rewards, it seems like the offer is based on play activity and purchases, so just go spend some money and hope that it arrives soon.

Planning to save up all of those Google Play Points to score some cool merch? Well, I'd recommend grabbing one of the best mobile controllers to make playing games easier, and make sure you add in some of the best earbuds - you'll probably be spending a fair amount to score this plush anyway.