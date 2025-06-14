This classic mobile game series returns thanks to Apple Arcade

Red and the gang are back once more, as Rovio announces its newest title, Angry Birds Bounce, exclusively for Apple Arcade. This is the first new Angry Birds game since Sega acquired the studio in 2023, and it mixes classic characters and mechanics with arcade-style precision.

Angry Birds Bounce flips the franchise on its side, literally, as you use the iconic slingshot to launch your legion of birds at pigs in a brick breaker style. It features strategic, rogue-lite gameplay and a range of combos and power-ups to explore as you help the birds take back their island from the pigs. Like all the other Apple Arcade games, Angry Birds Bounce is a premium, ad-free experience, so you don't have to worry about interruptions.

As well as returning Angry Birds characters, you'll get to meet two new additions to the flock: Jo and Gordon. Jo is Angry Birds' first playable nonbinary character who first appeared during Pride Month in 2023, but now has a fully fleshed-out backstory and new abilities. All we know about Gordon so far is that he's a blue bird "inspired by the creativity and flair of Rovio's Toronto studio."

When is the Angry Birds Bounce release date?

Angry Birds Bounce flaps onto Apple Arcade on July 3, 2025. It's arriving alongside Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance TD+, UNO Arcade Edition, and the mobile port of Suika Game.

That's everything we know so far about Angry Birds Bounce. If you're unsure how Apple's subscription service works, you can check out our 'what is Apple Arcade' guide next. Or, for a different flavor of avian, we've got a guide to the best bird Pokémon from across the generations.