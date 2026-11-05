Angry Birds swoops into Roblox ahead of the third animated movie

Ahead of the franchise's third animated movie's premiere, Angry Birds is coming to Roblox. Rovio has launched Angry Birds Tower Defense on the platform today, letting you take control of Red and the crew in a whole new way to fend off the invading Piggies.

17 years after the iconic mobile game's launch in 2009, Rovio is still keeping the Angry Birds brand alive with a fresh theatrical release and the series' first-ever official Roblox game. The developer teamed up with The Gang, an award-winning Roblox studio known for creating branded experiences, like IKEA's The Co-Worker and the official Gabby's Dollhouse game. Angry Birds Tower Defense takes the flock out of their usual puzzle setting and into the tower defense genre, which is arguably one of the most popular styles of Roblox games out there.

As you work alone or with friends to keep the Piggies at bay, you can collect a range of Angry Birds characters from across the game and animated film series, build and upgrade your bird towers, and traverse different environments as the waves of enemies get stronger. According to Ben Mattes, Creative Officer for Angry Birds, "Roblox gives us an exciting opportunity to bring the Angry Birds universe to a new audience while creating a fresh experience for longtime fans."

Marcus Holmström, Co-Founder and CEO at The Gang, adds, "We wanted to create a game that feels unmistakably Angry Birds while taking advantage of what makes Roblox such a great place to play together. Tower defense gave us a great way to bring the gameplay players know and love into a multiplayer experience, with plenty of progression, surprises, and opportunities for them to build and play together."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzqtnmT2Sec

Angry Birds Tower Defense is also a great way to refamiliarize yourself with the cast of colorful characters before The Angry Birds Movie 3 premieres in cinemas worldwide on December 23, 2026. Will you be hopping in to test it out? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.