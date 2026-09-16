Aniimo codes September 2026

Coming for Pokémon's creature collector crown, this game is storming the cozy market right now. We're a big fan - and an even bigger fan of Aniimo codes, which are there to give you a gentle guiding hand in the right direction if you've got lost in its vast open world, hunting Skippys and Emberpups.

Codes are good for plenty of rewards, including glimmer, which is always essential, aniipod ultras, eggs, and more. Soon, you and your army of Aniimo will be traveling the world in luxury and style.

Here are all the new Aniimo codes:

Aniimo2026 - a SUSUTA egg special prize, two aniipod ultra, and 200 glimmer (new!)

If you're after more games like this, check out our list of the best games like Pokémon and best RPGs. There's also plenty of Pokopia mystery gift codes for those of you who love all things cute.

How do I redeem my Aniimo codes?

It's simple to redeem Aniimo codes - here's what you have to do:

Launch Aniimo on your device

Hit the settings menu on your left

Head to 'account' and then 'gift code redemption'

Type in the code and hit redeem

Head to your mailbox to claim your rewards

Why aren't my Aniimo codes working?

If you're having difficulty with your codes, make sure you put them in correctly. Getting the right spelling and capitalization is important, as well as making sure you don't add a space before or after the code if you're using copy and paste. Some codes are exclusive to certain types of players, like Beta testers or content creators, but we'll do our best to let you know if there are any extra requirements for using the code.

How do I get more Aniimo codes?

At the moment, we don't know when more Aniimo codes will head our way. We're holding out hope that freebies will come regularly, but it's entirely up to the developer to make the call. That being said, as soon as they do, we'll be back to update you with more Aniimo codes, so check back in here for the latest.