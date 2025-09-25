Pokémon has competition in newly announced creature collector Aniimo

The Pokémon Company might have tried its best to stop it, but new creature-fighting games are afoot. Xbox's Tokyo Games Show broadcast featured a new trailer for Aniimo, a cute adventure RPG where the titular creatures accompany you on a journey through the aptly named world of Idyll. Pawprint Studio announced the game a few months ago for mobile and PC, and is expected to arrive in 2026.

Become a Pathfinder and explore the world - solving problems and saving little guys along the way. The aforementioned little guys can be tricky, as they respond to the environment of the open-world, and can move in packs - being protective, peaceful, or provocative. The game responds to you as the game moves beyond just fighting, with Aniimo uncovering secrets for you, should you train and bond with them, of course.

Pre-registration is open now, and some players had the chance to access beta testing in July. Some of the rolling hills look like they could be found in Breath of the Wild's Hyrule, while a lot of the stunning environments by the water could blend in with the leafy Sumeru from Genshin Impact. Not to mention that, obviously, the creatures are adorable, and I'm drawn in by the promise of Aniimos having cute interactions with each other.

The game's hype builds in the midst of Nintendo creature patent controversy, with attempts by the gaming giant to copyright certain aspects of creature battlers. Hopefully, despite the drama, Aniimo will launch smoothly and become my personal next addiction. It has some tough competition to beat with Pokémon Legends: Z-A releasing soon.

For more content like this, check out Pokémon Legends Z-A pre-orders, featuring bundles with freebies, and keep up to date with the latest Pokémon TCG Pocket packs. We also have your guide to games like Pokémon to keep you going until Aniimo arrives. Be sure to check out other upcoming mobile games, too.