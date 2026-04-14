Animal Crossing's 25th anniversary is here, and all we got from Nintendo was this lousy leaf

If you were expecting another update for the Animal Crossing 25th anniversary or a huge addition, you might want to temper expectations.

The animal crossing 25th anniversary present as seen in game
Holly Alice Avatar

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Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch 
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So, the Animal Crossing 25th anniversary is here, and what did we get to celebrate the big 2-5? Barely anything. Fans (it's me, I'm fans) are disappointed with the singular little gift awaiting us in our mailbox.

I didn't expect a shadow drop of Dobutsu No Mori on Nintendo Switch Online, or a reboot of any old games, but what we got is a 'leaf statue' item. It's a green, glowing leaf that - sadly - doesn't match with my autumnal, cottagecore island, so it'll be going right into storage.

Along with the commemorative item, you can listen to 158 tracks from the original GameCube game via Nintendo Music. To match this, an official custom design based on the Dobutsu No Mori packaging is available through Nintendo's own account.

Five years ago, when the 20th anniversary happened, we also got surprisingly little. We got a cute wallpaper, but that's about it. I can't be too mad, after all, the 3.0 update earlier this year added a lot more content than I expected, such as an entire hotel and more visitors to my island.

A letter celebrating the animal crossing 25th anniversary in the game

2025 marks another year where I hope that we'll get the original Animal Crossing game on NSO, so I can properly play it without having to set up my crusty old Wii U. For now, I'll just stare at my new, neon green leaf-shaped lamp.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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