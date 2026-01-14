Animal Crossing 3.0 just went live a day early, and I'm not prepared

Help, I have two hours of work left before I can get back to my Animal Crossing island and prepare for the 3.0 update.

animal crossing 3.0 - Tulin's appearance in game against a blurred background
Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

Animal Crossing 3.0 is here?! It's here. A whole day early. No one saw that coming, eh? The issue is, it's mid-way through the work day, but I want to go and check my favorite villagers into their new hotel. My island has been in dire need of some fresh business ventures for a while now.

For some reason, Nintendo has given us the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 3.0 update early with no fanfare or even social media posts, and if you open up your Nintendo Switch console, you can update the game right now and access the newly added content. The Switch 2 version of the game isn't available, but all the added content is.

That means the hotel is here, Resetti's reset service, the customizable Slumber Island, along with returning NPC Luna, and collaboration items (and villagers!) from The Legend of Zelda. And Lego, but I'm here for Tulin and Tulin alone.

I haven't got a house plot ready. I haven't thought of how to decorate Tulin's front yard. Who do I evict to make room for him? What to do with the hotel… Which Splatoon villager do I choose?

YouTube Thumbnail

What theme do I pick for my Slumber Island?! I thought I had time to prepare tonight, but no, Nintendo dropped the update early. I can't be mad, but bang goes my productivity for the rest of the work day.

Sweet baby Tulin, get ready to move into my island!

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

