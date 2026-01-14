Animal Crossing 3.0 just went live a day early, and I'm not prepared

Animal Crossing 3.0 is here?! It's here. A whole day early. No one saw that coming, eh? The issue is, it's mid-way through the work day, but I want to go and check my favorite villagers into their new hotel. My island has been in dire need of some fresh business ventures for a while now.

For some reason, Nintendo has given us the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 3.0 update early with no fanfare or even social media posts, and if you open up your Nintendo Switch console, you can update the game right now and access the newly added content. The Switch 2 version of the game isn't available, but all the added content is.

That means the hotel is here, Resetti's reset service, the customizable Slumber Island, along with returning NPC Luna, and collaboration items (and villagers!) from The Legend of Zelda. And Lego, but I'm here for Tulin and Tulin alone.

I haven't got a house plot ready. I haven't thought of how to decorate Tulin's front yard. Who do I evict to make room for him? What to do with the hotel… Which Splatoon villager do I choose?

What theme do I pick for my Slumber Island?! I thought I had time to prepare tonight, but no, Nintendo dropped the update early. I can't be mad, but bang goes my productivity for the rest of the work day.

Sweet baby Tulin, get ready to move into my island!