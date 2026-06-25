The Animal Crossing Baskin-Robbins collab is so cute I might die

Boy, do I want some ice cream during the summer heat. Even more so after seeing the Animal Crossing x Baskin-Robbins collab in Japan - I truly want what I can't have, which is cool charms, cups, and cold desserts.

Baskin-Robbins (known as B-R 31 in Japan) announced a collaboration with the best cozy game of all time: Animal Crossing. There are three flavors based on vibes from the series that you can get, which come with cups and spoons decorated with villagers and NPCs alike.

From July 1 to 31, you can try the new concoctions - one of which comes with fish-shaped candy pieces. Two Double Cups come with a cute spoon featuring a Timmy and Tommy-shaped charm and suitably decorated pots. Or, you can get a floating present-shaped pot which has KK Slider and Isabelle on top. There's also a Wisp-covered cup for you night-owls, which also has a museum-themed charm with Blathers and Celeste.

Feeling the need for a beach break? Johnny's Washed-Ashore Blue Soda has a Gulliver design on the cup, a cute charm in it, and the aforementioned fish candy. It doesn't taste of fish, though. There's even a bell-bag-shaped lunch bag, if you want to take your treats on the go.

Plus, you can visit a themed island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons via Nintendo Online. Here, you can stop by a Baskin-Robbins and wander an island completely decorated in pastel colors. The Dream Address will go live closer to the time, so keep your eyes peeled.

If you'll excuse me, I'm going to go catch some ACNH fish with a fan pointed at me, and imagine how good this ice cream would be.