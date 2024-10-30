We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

This Animal Crossing: New Horizons design will have you thinking long and hard

Be careful with your ACNH custom designs, because you might just end up sending a dick pic to a stranger in the name of art and fashion.

animal crossing villagers sitting around a table, with peggy listening to raymond the cat thinking about his latest questionable fashion choices
Verna Colosi's Avatar

Published:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

If Animal Crossing: New Horizons ever held a fashion week, we’d be willing to bet all of our hard-earned bells on Pen Island making the headlines. Maybe even a Vogue cover, and we’d love to see the steps of the Met Gala be graced with these truly thought-provoking and innovative designs. Because one ACNH player spent what looks like a fair amount of time and effort creating some truly inspiring custom fits, and yes, they’re of the phallic persuasion, and yes, Tom Nook might not be used to seeing it paraded quite so proudly, but we personally think the collection is just what the fashion world of ACNH needs.

Custom designs in ACNH can be a fun way to fly your flag, you can quite literally forge your own fashion trends and dress your characters up however you please. But visitors to your village can also take your custom designs with them when they leave, and so the ebb and flow of fashion can travel to the furthest virtual reaches. Who needs Dress to Impress when you’ve got the Able Sisters?

Someone discovered the next… big thing in ACNH clothing trends and immediately posted their find to Reddit, and the fashion world just hasn’t been the same since. As luck would have it, the budding designer came forward to proudly claim ownership of arguably one of the funniest custom t-shirts we’ve ever seen in the game. Because it’s a penis. Yep. And not just your standard half-baked, amateur scrawl, no, no. It has shading, it has depth, it’s art, it’s… It’s a penis on a t-shirt.

Hailing from the aptly named Pen Island, these chic and stylish designs have caused quite the stir, with the majority of players – and us here in the Pocket Tactics office – applauding the artistic direction and vision of the original designer. Christian Dior could quite literally never. Personally, we were getting bored of seeing the Kardashians wearing the same thing all the time, and we imagine the likes of Jambette and Ione would be the first in line to snap up the collection. We’re eagerly awaiting our front-row invite to Pen Island’s inaugural runway.

toom nook disgruntled at the new acnh fashion trend, with said offending design with a red banned icon over it

