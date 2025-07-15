As I type this, a cardboard cutout of Tom Nook looms over me, a plushie of Orville sits by my monitor beside Animal Crossing-themed Dobble, and my shelves are packed with every single AC Lego set. Some might say I like Animal Crossing, but I don't just like it, I love it. I have a present and balloon tattoo for crying out loud. If you haven't played it yet, yes, I'm judging you. But now's the perfect time to pick up your Switch because Animal Crossing: New Horizons is going for a steal over at Walmart, and seriously, I can't wait for you to play. You're going to love it.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the best cozy game, fight me. It's so popular that it's spanned a number of games like Animal Crossing, including my beloved Stardew Valley (wistfully sighs).

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the perfect game to curl up on the couch with; it's the kind you sink hours into without realizing. One game day is the equivalent of one in real life, and the music changes by the hour. The 12 pm theme is an absolute banger! It's pure delight, blending themes of friendship and soft-touch capitalism in the most charming way possible.

But wait, did I say capitalism? I sure did! At its heart, AC is a cozy sandbox game where you forge your own "story" by making friends and decorating your island, making it very wholesome and a great, relaxing game. But progress is trapped behind in-game paywalls, hence capitalism. The plot is simple. You purchase a Deserted Island Getaway Package from the tyranist tanuki… sorry, I meant business tycoon, Tom Nook. Here, you'll start in a tent with a whole lot of debt. Your aim is to create a thriving community by building houses, decorating the island, attracting more residents, and paying your debts back to loan shark Tom Nook… before he breaks your legs (I'm kidding. Well, at least I hope I am).

There are two main currencies in Animal Crossing: Bells and Nook Miles. You can earn Bells by foraging, fishing, catching bugs, and selling these resources to Tom Nook. I love the idea of ol' Nookie boy just having a stock room full of rotting fish and random bugs. Occasionally, you'll shake a tree or smash a rock and find a stash of cash. Nook Miles are awarded for hitting milestones, from pulling weeds to reeling in fish. Bells are used for buildings, furniture, and getting out of debt, while Nook Miles unlock mystery island tickets, boat tours, and sturdier tools.

Animal Crossing isn't just a grind for Bells and Nook Miles, though; there's a whole island of fun to explore, making it truly one of the best Switch games. One minute you're fishing in the ocean, listening as the waves lap against the shore. The thrill of catching a big fish is second to none. Next, you're ransacking an island for coconuts, shaking all the trees, only to get attacked by a tarantula. You'll affectionately water your flowers in the hope of breeding new color combinations. Finally, you'll decorate your house with your favorite finds and unlock extra rooms as you chip away at your ever-growing debt to Tom Nook.

Gosh, I haven't even touched on the furniture yet. This game boasts just shy of 2k items, with most popping up in Nook's Cranny, a shop owned by Tom Nook and run by youngsters Timmy and Tommy - it seems that our favorite capitalist has his hands making money off you at every chance he can. Stock refreshes daily, and if you're anything like me, you'll check every morning, fingers crossed, that the coffee machine or the red bathtub finally appears. Then there's Redd, every so often, he arrives with his totally legitimate-looking boat docks, offering rare furniture and artwork. But beware: sometimes the art is a total fake.

We aren't sure how long you'll be able to get Animal Crossing: New Horizons for under $40, so avoid disappointment and get it now. If you're like me and prefer digital, head over to Walmart and pay $39.89. If you'd rather have a hard copy, pop over to GameStop and get it for $39.

If you'd like to play more games that you can play as the day unfolds without realizing it, check out our list of the best fishing games and best open-world games. Animal Crossing may be the crème de la crème of gaming, but it never hurts to find more you love.