All Animal Crossing: New Horizons Zelda items and how to get them

Wondering how to get all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Zelda items? Here’s each and every one and how much they cost.

animal crossing zelda items - a character dressed in Zelda clothes
Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

We've been waiting for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Zelda items for a while now, and they're finally here, so let's get turning our islands into a Hyrulean vacation destination. Along with the Animal Crossing Zelda items, there are two new villagers you can add for even more immersion - here's how to do it.

How do I get Animal Crossing: New Horizons Zelda items?

The only way to get Animal Crossing's Zelda items is to order them via Nook Shopping - but you must first unlock them using any Zelda-themed amiibo card or figure. While only certain figures unlock Mineru and Tulin, every single one unlocks all of the furniture and clothing options. Simply scan it in using the Nook Stop terminal in the town hall to invite a camper, and then you can order to your heart's content.

Once the catalog is expanded, follow these steps:

  • Open the Nook Shopping app
  • Choose the Special Goods menu
  • Switch to the Promotion tab
  • Scroll down past the Lego and Mario items, and there you are - Zelda stuff!

animal crossing zelda items in the Nook Shopping catalogue app

Here are all the furniture and outdoor items you can get from the range:

Furniture items

Item Price
Decayed Guardian 3k bells
Fairy bottle 1k bells
Goddess Statue 2.5k bells
Heart 350 bells
Heart Container  2k bells
Master Sword  5k bells
Ocarina of Time 2.5k bells
Rupee 350 bells
Silent Princess 700 bells
Triforce 3,333 bells
Zonai authentication crest 3k bells

Here are all the clothing items and accessories (including a wand) that you can order:

Clothing and accessories

Item Price
Ancient princess costume 3k bells
Ancient princess sandals  1.6k bells
Ancient princess wig 2k bells
Champion outfit 2.3k bells
Champion wig 2k bells
Hero's sword and shield 5k bells
Hylian boots  1.6k bells
Hylian trousers  1.8k bells
Korok Forest flooring 3k bells
Korok Forest wall 3k bells
Link hat 2k bells
Link outfit  2.3k bells
Majora's Mask 2.5k bells
Mineru costume 1.2k bells
Tri headband 1.5k bells
Tri Rod 13,330 bells
Tulin outfit 1.2k bells

animal crossing zelda items - a screen showing Mineru asking the character a question

How do I get Tulin and Mineru in ACNH?

To get Tulin and/or Mineru as villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you need to unlock them with a Zelda-themed amiibo figure. Not every figure unlocks each character - for instance, I used my Prince Sidon amiibo to unlock Mineru, and my Link Archer amiibo to unlock Tulin, but my Wolf Link and Guardian figures also only unlock Mineru.

Here are all the Zelda amiibo and which character they unlock:

Amiibo Character unlock
Super Smash Bros. Link Tulin
Super Smash Bros. Young Link Tulin
Super Smash Bros. Toon Link Tulin
Majora's Mask Link Tulin
Skyward Sword Link Tulin
Skyward Sword Zelda and Loftwing Tulin
Wind Waker Toon Link Tulin
Wind Waker Zelda Tulin
Breath of the Wild Archer Link Tulin
Breath of the Wild Bokoblin Tulin
Breath of the Wild Daruk Tulin
Breath of the Wild Revali Tulin
Tears of the Kingdom Tulin Tulin
Tears of the Kingdom Ganondorf Tulin
Tears of the Kingdom Link Tulin
Super Smash Bros. Zelda Mineru
Super Smash Bros. Sheik Mineru
Super Smash Bros. Ganondorf Mineru
Ocarina of Time Link Mineru
Twilight Princess Link Mineru
Twilight Princess Wolf Link Mineru
Twilight Princess Zelda Mineru
The Legend of Zelda Link Mineru
Breath of the Wild Rider Link Mineru
Breath of the Wild Guardian Mineru
Breath of the Wild Zelda Mineru
Breath of the Wild Urbosa Mineru
Tears of the Kingdom Sidon Mineru
Tears of the Kingdom Riju Mineru
Tears of the Kingdom Zelda Mineru

animal crossing zelda items - Tulin talking to a villager dressed as Zelda

Scanning in your amiibo is easy - same as above, simply head to the town hall, use the Nook Stop terminal, and choose 'Invite a camper'. This prompts you to prepare the amiibo, then hold it to the right-hand Joy-Con. This will register which amiibo it is, and confirm that you want to invite the specific villager. Then, they'll appear at the campsite, so go and make your introductions.

To get them to actually move in takes three days - you'll need to complete a crafting request for them on each of the three days, after which they'll ask to move in. You may need to pick a villager to move out if you haven't got a spare plot, so pick wisely.

