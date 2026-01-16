All Animal Crossing: New Horizons Zelda items and how to get them

We've been waiting for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Zelda items for a while now, and they're finally here, so let's get turning our islands into a Hyrulean vacation destination. Along with the Animal Crossing Zelda items, there are two new villagers you can add for even more immersion - here's how to do it.

How do I get Animal Crossing: New Horizons Zelda items?

The only way to get Animal Crossing's Zelda items is to order them via Nook Shopping - but you must first unlock them using any Zelda-themed amiibo card or figure. While only certain figures unlock Mineru and Tulin, every single one unlocks all of the furniture and clothing options. Simply scan it in using the Nook Stop terminal in the town hall to invite a camper, and then you can order to your heart's content.

Once the catalog is expanded, follow these steps:

Open the Nook Shopping app

Choose the Special Goods menu

Switch to the Promotion tab

Scroll down past the Lego and Mario items, and there you are - Zelda stuff!

Here are all the furniture and outdoor items you can get from the range:

Furniture items

Item Price Decayed Guardian 3k bells Fairy bottle 1k bells Goddess Statue 2.5k bells Heart 350 bells Heart Container 2k bells Master Sword 5k bells Ocarina of Time 2.5k bells Rupee 350 bells Silent Princess 700 bells Triforce 3,333 bells Zonai authentication crest 3k bells

Here are all the clothing items and accessories (including a wand) that you can order:

Clothing and accessories

Item Price Ancient princess costume 3k bells Ancient princess sandals 1.6k bells Ancient princess wig 2k bells Champion outfit 2.3k bells Champion wig 2k bells Hero's sword and shield 5k bells Hylian boots 1.6k bells Hylian trousers 1.8k bells Korok Forest flooring 3k bells Korok Forest wall 3k bells Link hat 2k bells Link outfit 2.3k bells Majora's Mask 2.5k bells Mineru costume 1.2k bells Tri headband 1.5k bells Tri Rod 13,330 bells Tulin outfit 1.2k bells

How do I get Tulin and Mineru in ACNH?

To get Tulin and/or Mineru as villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you need to unlock them with a Zelda-themed amiibo figure. Not every figure unlocks each character - for instance, I used my Prince Sidon amiibo to unlock Mineru, and my Link Archer amiibo to unlock Tulin, but my Wolf Link and Guardian figures also only unlock Mineru.

Here are all the Zelda amiibo and which character they unlock:

Amiibo Character unlock Super Smash Bros. Link Tulin Super Smash Bros. Young Link Tulin Super Smash Bros. Toon Link Tulin Majora's Mask Link Tulin Skyward Sword Link Tulin Skyward Sword Zelda and Loftwing Tulin Wind Waker Toon Link Tulin Wind Waker Zelda Tulin Breath of the Wild Archer Link Tulin Breath of the Wild Bokoblin Tulin Breath of the Wild Daruk Tulin Breath of the Wild Revali Tulin Tears of the Kingdom Tulin Tulin Tears of the Kingdom Ganondorf Tulin Tears of the Kingdom Link Tulin Super Smash Bros. Zelda Mineru Super Smash Bros. Sheik Mineru Super Smash Bros. Ganondorf Mineru Ocarina of Time Link Mineru Twilight Princess Link Mineru Twilight Princess Wolf Link Mineru Twilight Princess Zelda Mineru The Legend of Zelda Link Mineru Breath of the Wild Rider Link Mineru Breath of the Wild Guardian Mineru Breath of the Wild Zelda Mineru Breath of the Wild Urbosa Mineru Tears of the Kingdom Sidon Mineru Tears of the Kingdom Riju Mineru Tears of the Kingdom Zelda Mineru

Scanning in your amiibo is easy - same as above, simply head to the town hall, use the Nook Stop terminal, and choose 'Invite a camper'. This prompts you to prepare the amiibo, then hold it to the right-hand Joy-Con. This will register which amiibo it is, and confirm that you want to invite the specific villager. Then, they'll appear at the campsite, so go and make your introductions.

To get them to actually move in takes three days - you'll need to complete a crafting request for them on each of the three days, after which they'll ask to move in. You may need to pick a villager to move out if you haven't got a spare plot, so pick wisely.