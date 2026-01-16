All Animal Crossing: New Horizons Zelda items and how to get them

We've been waiting for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Zelda items for a while now, and they're finally here, so let's get turning our islands into a Hyrulean vacation destination. Along with the Animal Crossing Zelda items, there are two new villagers you can add for even more immersion - here's how to do it.
How do I get Animal Crossing: New Horizons Zelda items?
The only way to get Animal Crossing's Zelda items is to order them via Nook Shopping - but you must first unlock them using any Zelda-themed amiibo card or figure. While only certain figures unlock Mineru and Tulin, every single one unlocks all of the furniture and clothing options. Simply scan it in using the Nook Stop terminal in the town hall to invite a camper, and then you can order to your heart's content.
Once the catalog is expanded, follow these steps:
- Open the Nook Shopping app
- Choose the Special Goods menu
- Switch to the Promotion tab
- Scroll down past the Lego and Mario items, and there you are - Zelda stuff!
Here are all the furniture and outdoor items you can get from the range:
Furniture items
|Item
|Price
|Decayed Guardian
|3k bells
|Fairy bottle
|1k bells
|Goddess Statue
|2.5k bells
|Heart
|350 bells
|Heart Container
|2k bells
|Master Sword
|5k bells
|Ocarina of Time
|2.5k bells
|Rupee
|350 bells
|Silent Princess
|700 bells
|Triforce
|3,333 bells
|Zonai authentication crest
|3k bells
Here are all the clothing items and accessories (including a wand) that you can order:
Clothing and accessories
|Item
|Price
|Ancient princess costume
|3k bells
|Ancient princess sandals
|1.6k bells
|Ancient princess wig
|2k bells
|Champion outfit
|2.3k bells
|Champion wig
|2k bells
|Hero's sword and shield
|5k bells
|Hylian boots
|1.6k bells
|Hylian trousers
|1.8k bells
|Korok Forest flooring
|3k bells
|Korok Forest wall
|3k bells
|Link hat
|2k bells
|Link outfit
|2.3k bells
|Majora's Mask
|2.5k bells
|Mineru costume
|1.2k bells
|Tri headband
|1.5k bells
|Tri Rod
|13,330 bells
|Tulin outfit
|1.2k bells
How do I get Tulin and Mineru in ACNH?
To get Tulin and/or Mineru as villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you need to unlock them with a Zelda-themed amiibo figure. Not every figure unlocks each character - for instance, I used my Prince Sidon amiibo to unlock Mineru, and my Link Archer amiibo to unlock Tulin, but my Wolf Link and Guardian figures also only unlock Mineru.
Here are all the Zelda amiibo and which character they unlock:
|Amiibo
|Character unlock
|Super Smash Bros. Link
|Tulin
|Super Smash Bros. Young Link
|Tulin
|Super Smash Bros. Toon Link
|Tulin
|Majora's Mask Link
|Tulin
|Skyward Sword Link
|Tulin
|Skyward Sword Zelda and Loftwing
|Tulin
|Wind Waker Toon Link
|Tulin
|Wind Waker Zelda
|Tulin
|Breath of the Wild Archer Link
|Tulin
|Breath of the Wild Bokoblin
|Tulin
|Breath of the Wild Daruk
|Tulin
|Breath of the Wild Revali
|Tulin
|Tears of the Kingdom Tulin
|Tulin
|Tears of the Kingdom Ganondorf
|Tulin
|Tears of the Kingdom Link
|Tulin
|Super Smash Bros. Zelda
|Mineru
|Super Smash Bros. Sheik
|Mineru
|Super Smash Bros. Ganondorf
|Mineru
|Ocarina of Time Link
|Mineru
|Twilight Princess Link
|Mineru
|Twilight Princess Wolf Link
|Mineru
|Twilight Princess Zelda
|Mineru
|The Legend of Zelda Link
|Mineru
|Breath of the Wild Rider Link
|Mineru
|Breath of the Wild Guardian
|Mineru
|Breath of the Wild Zelda
|Mineru
|Breath of the Wild Urbosa
|Mineru
|Tears of the Kingdom Sidon
|Mineru
|Tears of the Kingdom Riju
|Mineru
|Tears of the Kingdom Zelda
|Mineru
Scanning in your amiibo is easy - same as above, simply head to the town hall, use the Nook Stop terminal, and choose 'Invite a camper'. This prompts you to prepare the amiibo, then hold it to the right-hand Joy-Con. This will register which amiibo it is, and confirm that you want to invite the specific villager. Then, they'll appear at the campsite, so go and make your introductions.
To get them to actually move in takes three days - you'll need to complete a crafting request for them on each of the three days, after which they'll ask to move in. You may need to pick a villager to move out if you haven't got a spare plot, so pick wisely.