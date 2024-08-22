We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Animal Crossing mobile game ending service in November

Nintendo plans to shut down live service in another one of its mobile games, this time the ever-popular Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp 

Sorry to tell you this, fellow animal crossers, but Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is shutting down later this year. The game is seven years old and has had a very good run, but now is ending live service and receiving an offline version.

The Pocket Camp Twitter broke the news, with a statement thanking players for enjoying the game. Pocket Camp will cease service on November 28, 2024, at 3 pm UTC. You can find more information on the official site here. This comes as a bit of a shock, given it’s one of Nintendo’s best mobile games and remains a very popular title.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom – Nintendo is developing an offline version of Pocket Camp so you can continue to play the game with existing save data. That means all the villagers you’ve made friends with will remain in the game, but it also means that seasonal events and updates may end.

The offline version essentially means that you don’t need a constant data connection, and you can carry over saves by signing in with a Nintendo Account, but any unused Leaf Tickets will not transfer. The offline app will also be a paid app, with no in-app purchases. Nintendo will release more details in October.

The odd thing is that Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp still makes a substantial amount of money and has a very active player base. According to Sensor Tower, the earnings stand around $1 million on iPhone and $500k on Android last month alone. The game has had way more support and content than the huge Switch title, New Horizons, even got, which attracted some players back to the mobile game even though it’s a good few years old.

Don’t forget to spend your Leaf Tickets and say goodbye to your friends in the game before the shutdown. Maybe now is a good time to go back to New Horizons – if so, we’ve got an ACNH art guide and ACNH flower breeding guide to get you those gold roses.

