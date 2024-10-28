Good news, campers, we have an Animal Crossing Pocket Camp Complete release date. The game takes over a few days after the Pocket Camp shutdown and lets you continue managing your campground in an offline app.

Nintendo announced today on its social media, that Animal Crossing Pocket Camp Complete will release on December 3, 2024. This is just five days after the official last day of Pocket Camp’s availability, seven years after its initial release. You can register on Google Play and the App Store here.

The app has an introductory price of $9.99, rising to $19.99 in January 2025. This allows full access to the game, with all micro-transactions removed. You can transfer over your save until June 2, 2025, so your relationships with villagers and vast furniture collection stay safe. Remember to use any leaf tickets before the shutdown, though, as that system is not following over. All the information you need can be found on the official site.

There are some new systems coming with the Complete edition of the mobile game. While there are no more in-app purchases or Leaf Tickets, you can earn new Leaf Tokens to speed up crafting and buy certain items – but you cannot purchase them with real-life money. Pocket Camp will also become entirely offline, meaning you can play it anytime and anywhere. Though, you can use some online connectivity features

One new system is Camper Cards. These are customizable in-game items with a QR code, which allows you to find other players and invite them to a new area called Whistle Pass. Here, KK Slider puts on a concert every night for you and your friends – both animal and player.

Don’t fret about any events disappearing, either. There’s a whole calendar filled with activities brought over from Pocket Camp, including new events to grant more rewards and themed items. These include fishing tournaments, gardening events, and the wonderful scavenger hunts for gyroids.

