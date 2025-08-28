As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Nintendo's new Crocs collab serves K.K. Cool

Crocs x Animal Crossing looks comfy and stylish, and is customisable, but the classic Nintendo steep price point will push many fans away.

Animal Crossing crocs in front of a New AC New Leaf background
Throughout the years, we've seen Crocs collaborate with a number of massive IPs - Pokémon, Minecraft, One Piece, and SpongeBob, to name a few. Now, Nintendo is collaborating with them once more to bring you the Animal Crossing clog. As you might imagine, they offer something similar to the quintessential AC experience, but you design your shoes with buildings and friends, instead of an island.

The crocs come with a variety of Animal Crossing-themed Jibbitz charms, including Isabelle, K.K. Slider, Tom Nook, a bag of Bells, a house, and fruit trees. You can mix and match across the shoe, and there are also extra charms available to buy. One pack features Blathers, Celeste, a shell, a fossil, and Pascal. The other is all about the Able Sisters, with the three of them, a backpack, and a tee charm.

The shoe comes in two varieties: the platform clog for adults, featuring a chunky heel, and the sandal, which is a little thinner on the ground and designed for kids. The price point adjusts for the style, with the adult clog priced at $84.99 and the youth clog at $54.99. Unfortunately for my fellow Blathers fans, a pack of Jibbitz charms will set you back a whopping $19.99. You can also buy individual villagers - Rosie, Marshal, and Bunnie - for $4.99.

Perhaps one for the kids then, given that their shoe is more moderately priced, and they're less likely to be hardcore fans of classic characters like Celeste. Still, I love the fact that Nintendo is releasing so much merch for one of my favorite IPs in the world, and feel pretty sure that if I was still a kid, I would be begging my parents for all of these things, and feeling bitterly disappointed when they were deemed too expensive.

Official Nintendo Animal Crossing crocs promotional image

