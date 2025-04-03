Nintendo Switch 2 marks another console release without an Animal Crossing game

Time to wipe off the clown makeup. There was no new Animal Crossing announcement in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. Granted, there’s still plenty of time, as the console isn’t even out yet, but we still expected Tom Nook back in a launch title.

2025 marks five years since Animal Crossing New Horizons came out on Switch – one of the best Switch games ever – and many people expected the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct to feature a new game in the franchise to coincide with the console’s launch. Or at least, I did. Sadly, this isn’t the case.

Let’s not lose hope. Looking at past Animal Crossing releases, there’s a gap between the console’s release and the game, so it’s not out of the question for an announcement to arrive down the line. The Switch came out in 2017, with Animal Crossing New Horizons debuting in 2020, then both New Leaf and Wild World on 3DS and DS, respectively, came out around a year after the consoles did.

It’s almost a shoo-in that a new Animal Crossing game will eventually come to the Switch 2, as every Nintendo console since the GameCube has one. We just need to remain patient and hope that it’s not Amiibo Festival 2. For now, there’s Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete on mobile, which is a really fun time.

Speaking of GameCube, we may also get the original Animal Crossing as part of the Switch 2’s Nintendo Switch Online expansion. Key GameCube titles like Wind Waker and Super Mario Sunshine are already confirmed, so there’s every chance that the first Animal Crossing may arrive someday.

If you want to get the new console, you can find all the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders here. Also, you can check out everything announced in the Switch 2 Direct here.