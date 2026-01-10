Animatronic Nights codes January 2026

We all love a good FNAF fan game, but the best ones give out freebies, which is where our Animatronic Nights codes come in. If you're struggling to make it as a killer or need more tools as a survivor, these codes will increase your odds dramatically.

We check for new Animatronic Nights codes super often, so make sure to bookmark this page and come back soon for more freebies. It doesn't hurt to tell your friends, either.

Here are all the new Animatronic Nights codes:

UPD24 - 1.25k coins and some XP (new!)

14MILL - 2,444 coins (new!)

RELEASE - 150 coins

PLAYBOX - 100 coins

If you're in the market for even more freebies, take a look at our Roblox codes guide next. We cover all the best Roblox games at Pocket Tactics and love finding new codes to help you out.

How do I redeem Animatronic Nights codes?

Redeeming Animatronic Nights codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

Launch Animatronic Nights in Roblox

Tap the Codes button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

What are Animatronic Nights codes?

Animatronic Nights codes are special passwords that the developer, PlayBox, gives out. These codes grant you free coins and other boosts to improve your chances either as a survivor or a killer. PlayBox tends to give these codes out whenever a new update drops or the game reaches a significant milestone.

Is there an Animatronic Nights Discord server?

While there isn't a dedicated Animatronic Nights Discord server, you can join PlayBox's server by clicking here to see all the latest updates to the game, take part in giveaways, and view sneak peeks before anyone else.

How do I get more Animatronic Nights codes?

The best way to get more Animatronic Nights codes is to visit this page often. We check for new codes on a regular basis and remove any expired codes as soon as we find them, so you can use this page as your number one source of freebies for the game. If you fancy searching around for yourself, you can take a look at the PlayBox Discord server, Roblox group, or X page.

Expired codes:

12MILL

UPD23

UPD22

BIG500

1KLIKES

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Animatronic Nights codes.