Anime Apocalypse codes April 2026

We've got all the new Anime Apocalypse codes right here, so you can get some helpful gifts, which means you can get back to slashing zombies with more power. But this time, there are anime characters, instead of, say, The Walking Dead's cast.

The key is to survive the apocalypse and fight your way through hordes of zombies coming at you. Thankfully, these codes provide plenty of spins for abilities and gadgets, meaning you get plenty of equipment to buff your power.

Here are all the new Anime Apocalypse codes:

THANKSFOR5K - 30k coins, ten raid tickets, one normal ability spin, one normal gadget spin, two lucky ability spins, and four lucky gadget spins

- 30k coins, ten raid tickets, one normal ability spin, one normal gadget spin, two lucky ability spins, and four lucky gadget spins RELEASE! - 10k coins, five normal ability spins, three normal gadget spins, four lucky ability spins, four lucky gadget spins, and 900 minutes of double drops

- 10k coins, five normal ability spins, three normal gadget spins, four lucky ability spins, four lucky gadget spins, and 900 minutes of double drops THXFORPLAYING - 10k coins, five normal ability spins, three normal gadget spins, four lucky ability spins, four lucky gadget spins, and 1800 minutes of double coins

- 10k coins, five normal ability spins, three normal gadget spins, four lucky ability spins, four lucky gadget spins, and 1800 minutes of double coins SORRYFORDELAY - 15k coins, 20 raid tickets, five normal ability spins, four normal gadget spins, four lucky ability spins, four lucky gadget spins, double drops for 1200 minutes, and double coins for 1200 minutes

You can find all the new Roblox codes in our guide, which lists them all in one handy place, so you don't miss out on any boosts, coins, and drops.

How do I redeem Anime Apocalypse codes?

Here's how to redeem these codes in Anime Apocalypse:

Open Anime Apocalypse in Roblox

Hit the codes icon on the right side of the screen

Type or paste a code one at a time into the box

Click redeem

Enjoy your free potions!

What are Anime Apocalypse codes?

As with a lot of Roblox games, Anime Apocalypse has redeemable codes that give you free items and boosts to make use of in the game. Pop them in the box, and then you get coins, drop boosts, and spins to help you get further in the game. The codes come from the developer, and release to commemorate milestones like player count, likes, and to make up for delays.

Is there an Anime Apocalypse Discord server?

Yes, there is a Discord server associated with Anime Apocalypse. You can find the link on the game's Roblox page and join it from there. Here you can chat to other players, find new updates, and codes - or, you could just keep this page bookmarked.