Anime Astral Simulator codes June 2026

Take down Kaguya and co. with new Anime Astral Simulator codes, which you can redeem for free tickets and potions.

Anime Astral Simulator codes - Roblox character stands in front of an island in the main lobby of the game
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If you dig deep, you're good enough to survive without Anime Astral Simulator codes, but if you want a more guaranteed chance of success, we can't blame you for seeking them out. This Roblox game, though equipped with cool animations, can crush your spirit if you're not fully prepared to fight your way to the top. That's why we've got you.

Codes net you free-to-play tickets to help you build a good team, as well as potions of all kinds. These will help with your luck, damage, and power, as well as resources such as yen, drops, and experience.

Here are all the new Anime Astral Simulator codes:

  • 7KPLAYERS - 150 F2P tickets, a yen I potion, a damage I potion, a luck I potion, a power I potion, an XP I potion, and a drop I potion (new!)
  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2 - 150 F2P tickets, a yen I potion, a damage I potion, a luck I potion, a power I potion, an XP I potion, and a drop I potion (new!)
  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN - 100 F2P tickets, a yen I potion, a damage I potion, a luck I potion, a power I potion, an XP I potion, and a drop I potion
  • EXCHANGE - 150 F2P tickets, a yen I potion, a damage I potion, a luck I potion, a power I potion, an XP I potion, and a drop I potion
  • 500KVISITS - 150 F2P tickets, a yen I potion, a damage I potion, a luck I potion, a power I potion, an XP I potion, and a drop I potion
  • 20KMEMBERS - 150 F2P tickets, a yen I potion, a damage I potion, a luck I potion, a power I potion, an XP I potion, and a drop I potion
  • 1KLIKES - 150 F2P tickets, a yen I potion, a damage I potion, a luck I potion, a power I potion, an XP I potion, and a drop I potion
  • 6.5KPLAYERS - 150 F2P tickets, a yen I potion, a damage I potion, a luck I potion, a power I potion, an XP I potion, and a drop I potion
  • 6KPLAYERS - 150 F2P tickets, a yen I potion, a damage I potion, a luck I potion, a power I potion, an XP I potion, and a drop I potion
  • 5KPLAYERS - 150 F2P tickets, a yen I potion, a damage I potion, a luck I potion, a power I potion, an XP I potion, and a drop I potion
  • 4KPLAYER - 150 F2P Tickets
  • 3.5KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets
  • 2.5KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets
  • 1KPLAYERS - 150 F2P Tickets
  • Release - 250 F2P tickets, a yen I and yen II potion, a damage I and damage II potion, a luck I and luck II potion, a power I and power II potion, an XP I and XP II potion, and a drop I and drop II potion

Anime Astral Simulator is just one of a plethora of Roblox games that you can redeem Roblox codes for, so make sure you're on top of all your freebies.

How do I redeem my Anime Astral Simulator codes?

It's a really easy process to redeem Anime Astral Simulator codes, luckily, but if you're lost, we have your back.

  • Launch Anime Astral Simulator on Roblox
  • Press the icon with the tick in the top-right-hand corner to open the codes menu
  • Enter your code in the box
  • Press the green button to redeem and find out what you got

Anime Astral Simulator codes redemption screen with Pocket Tactics in the code box to demonstrate where it goes

How do I get more Anime Astral Simulator codes?

It's difficult to say when more Anime Astral Simulator codes will arrive, as the developer doesn't have a consistent drop schedule. Based on the current and previous codes, you can assume that more will come when the game reaches a milestone, so the best thing to do is make sure you're active and are getting your pals to like the game. Just check back here from time-to-time to see if your efforts have been fruitful, as we regularly update our list.

Is there an Anime Astral Simulator Discord server?

There sure is, and you can join it here to hear directly from the developer about game updates, giveaways, sneak peeks, and other shenanigans. You can also chat to other players about the game in voice or text chats.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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