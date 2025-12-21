Anime Auto Chess codes December 2025

If you're struggling to compete with the big leagues, these Anime Auto Chess codes are a great way to boost your chances. Grab plenty of medals and radiant emblems to upgrade your units and take to the battlefield feeling refreshed.

We check for new Anime Auto Chess codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and visit us often for the latest freebies. The devs for this game seem particularly generous with codes.

Here are all the new Anime Auto Chess codes:

DrippyAdmiral - Aokiji skin (new!)

- Aokiji skin (new!) CompCode02!! - 25 power fragments and ten ability shards (new!)

- 25 power fragments and ten ability shards (new!) ConsoleAndLockFixes - 25 power fragments and ten ability shards (new!)

- 25 power fragments and ten ability shards (new!) CompCode01! - 25 power fragments and 2k radiant emblems (new!)

- 25 power fragments and 2k radiant emblems (new!) AnimeAutoDelay - 25 power fragments and ten ability shards

ToadBoiTheGoat - two dice, three power fragments, 500 medals, two deluxe dice, and 250 radiant emblems

AnhBiDaiThan - two dice, three power fragments, 500 medals, two deluxe dice, and 250 radiant emblems

PhoenixVids - two dice, three power fragments, 500 medals, two deluxe dice, and 250 radiant emblems

Sebbyastian - two dice, three power fragments, 500 medals, two deluxe dice, and 250 radiant emblems

Nagblox - two dice, three power fragments, 500 medals, two deluxe dice, and 250 radiant emblems

AutoChessIsAutoChess - 1k medals and 500 radiant emblems

Reminder_PutMoreIntoEquipments - 1k medals and 500 radiant emblems

Release - 1k medals and 500 radiant emblems

How do I redeem Anime Auto Chess codes?

Redeeming Anime Auto Chess codes takes a few more steps than most Roblox games, but it's still pretty simple. All you have to do is:

Open Anime Auto Chess in Roblox

Complete the tutorial

Find the Codes NPC and interact with them

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

What are Anime Auto Chess codes?

Anime Auto Chess codes are special passwords that the developer, RealBigCityBois, gives to players. These codes award you with currency, dice, and other useful items, often to celebrate game milestones or updates.

Is there an Anime Auto Chess Discord server?

Yes, there is an Anime Auto Chess Discord server. You can join it by clicking here to get sneak peeks of upcoming content, discuss strategies, and take part in giveaways.

How do I get more Anime Auto Chess codes?

The best way to get more Anime Auto Chess codes is to check this page often. We look for new codes regularly and always keep this list up to date, so bookmark the page and visit whenever you need a boost. You can also look for codes in the game's Discord server and Roblox group.