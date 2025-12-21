Anime Auto Chess codes December 2025

Redeem these new Roblox Anime Auto Chess codes for tons of free medals, dice, power fragments, and radiant emblems to help grow your squad.

Anime Auto Chess codes: A Roblox character wearing a PT shirt standing in the game lobby
Daz Skubich Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 

December 23, 2025: We added four new Anime Auto Chess codes to our list, netting you tons of power fragments, ability shards, and a free skin!

If you're struggling to compete with the big leagues, these Anime Auto Chess codes are a great way to boost your chances. Grab plenty of medals and radiant emblems to upgrade your units and take to the battlefield feeling refreshed.

We check for new Anime Auto Chess codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and visit us often for the latest freebies. The devs for this game seem particularly generous with codes.

Here are all the new Anime Auto Chess codes:

  • DrippyAdmiral - Aokiji skin (new!)
  • CompCode02!! - 25 power fragments and ten ability shards (new!)
  • ConsoleAndLockFixes - 25 power fragments and ten ability shards (new!)
  • CompCode01! - 25 power fragments and 2k radiant emblems (new!)
  • AnimeAutoDelay - 25 power fragments and ten ability shards
  • ToadBoiTheGoat - two dice, three power fragments, 500 medals, two deluxe dice, and 250 radiant emblems
  • AnhBiDaiThan - two dice, three power fragments, 500 medals, two deluxe dice, and 250 radiant emblems
  • PhoenixVids - two dice, three power fragments, 500 medals, two deluxe dice, and 250 radiant emblems
  • Sebbyastian - two dice, three power fragments, 500 medals, two deluxe dice, and 250 radiant emblems
  • Nagblox - two dice, three power fragments, 500 medals, two deluxe dice, and 250 radiant emblems
  • AutoChessIsAutoChess - 1k medals and 500 radiant emblems
  • Reminder_PutMoreIntoEquipments - 1k medals and 500 radiant emblems
  • Release - 1k medals and 500 radiant emblems

This isn't the only Roblox game with freebies on offer, so check out our list of Roblox codes to fill your inventories with useful items and currency.

Anime Auto Chess codes: A dual screenshot of the Codes NPC and the codes box with POCKET TACTICS in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Anime Auto Chess codes?

Redeeming Anime Auto Chess codes takes a few more steps than most Roblox games, but it's still pretty simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Anime Auto Chess in Roblox
  • Complete the tutorial
  • Find the Codes NPC and interact with them
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are Anime Auto Chess codes?

Anime Auto Chess codes are special passwords that the developer, RealBigCityBois, gives to players. These codes award you with currency, dice, and other useful items, often to celebrate game milestones or updates.

Is there an Anime Auto Chess Discord server?

Yes, there is an Anime Auto Chess Discord server. You can join it by clicking here to get sneak peeks of upcoming content, discuss strategies, and take part in giveaways.

Anime Auto Chess codes: A screenshot of the Discord redirect page with a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I get more Anime Auto Chess codes?

The best way to get more Anime Auto Chess codes is to check this page often. We look for new codes regularly and always keep this list up to date, so bookmark the page and visit whenever you need a boost. You can also look for codes in the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They love exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.