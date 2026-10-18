Anime Ball Battles codes October 2026

Use our Anime Ball Battles codes to fill your pockets with coins and gems and summon the most OP balls in the game. A lot of success in this game is down to getting your angles right and trusting in physics, but summoning a ball with an insane anime power can offset any miscalculations on your part.

We look for new Anime Ball Battles codes regularly, so bookmark this page and come back the next time you want some summons without breaking the bank.

Here are all the new Anime Ball Battles codes:

Machine4 - 5k coins (new!)

- 5k coins (new!) 1KCCU - 5k coins and 300 gems (new!)

- 5k coins and 300 gems (new!) 2KCCU - 10k coins and 300 gems (new!)

- 10k coins and 300 gems (new!) 15NEWBALLS! - 10k coins

- 10k coins UPDATE1.5 - 5k coins

- 5k coins HOLYANGEL - 1k coins and 15 gems

- 1k coins and 15 gems LEADERBOARD - 1k coins and 15 gems

- 1k coins and 15 gems METEORSHOWER - 1k coins and 15 gems

- 1k coins and 15 gems TYFORSUPPORTING - 1k coins

- 1k coins SLIMETIME - 750 coins and ten gems

- 750 coins and ten gems LUCKYWHEEL - 750 coins and ten gems

Grab some more free stuff in the best Roblox games with our master list of Roblox codes.

How do I redeem Anime Ball Battles codes?

Redeeming Anime Ball Battles codes is pretty simple. All you have to do is:

Join the Ball Battles Studio Roblox group

Open Anime Ball Battles in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Walk over to the Codes area

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Anime Ball Battles codes?

Anime Ball Battles codes are unique passwords that the developer gives out to reward players for their support. These codes tend to coincide with major updates, social milestones, and bug fixes, but there isn't a set schedule for drops. Codes gift you extra coins and gems to spend on getting new balls to battle with.

Is there an Anime Ball Battles Discord server?

Yes, there is an Anime Ball Battles Discord. You can click here to join the server and get access to the latest announcements, share suggestions for new content, and report any bugs that you might find.

How do I get more Anime Ball Battles codes?

The easiest way to get more Anime Ball Battles codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We've gathered all of the available codes in one place for you, and even told you what they unlock. If you want to do the hard work yourself, you can find codes on the billboard next to the redemption area and in the Discord server's codes channel.

Expired codes:

MACHINE2

NEWBALLS

SIXTEEN

BALANCED

PATCHNOTES

RELEASE

WELCOME

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Anime Ball Battles codes.