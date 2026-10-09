Anime Ball Duels codes October 2026

Redeem these new Anime Ball Duels codes to get free NAME THE FREEBIES to help you pick up the victory.

Anime Ball Duels codes: a person stood on a metal path
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

Updated:

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You need every advantage you can get in a PvP game, and that's why it's imperative to redeem all of the Anime Ball Duels codes. Of course, the balls you use also play a huge part in whether you win, though all players know that after just a round or two. It's funny to see your favorite Naruto, One Piece, and Dragon Ball characters in ball form.

Speaking of which, while we love that unique aspect, we're also huge fans of the fact that the game has over 50 balls, and you get to choose between three at the start of each round. We also like that you can play doubles because if you lose, it's better to lose with a friend: you can blame everything on them.

Here are all the new Anime Ball Duels codes:

  • DIVINE - coins, gems, and trait crystals
  • 1KLIKES - 50 gems and 15 trait crystals
  • 2VS2 - 500 coins and five gems
  • VOID - 25 gems
  • UPDATE1 - 1k coins

To get even more rewards, stop by our Roblox codes page.

Anime Ball Duels codes: a redemption screen in a menu

How do I redeem Anime Ball Duels codes?

Follow these steps to redeem your Anime Ball Duels codes:

  • Launch Anime Ball Duels on Roblox
  • Play two duels
  • Hit the codes button
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

What are Anime Ball Duels codes?

These codes give you freebies you can use to unlock and upgrade your balls, and they often appear to celebrate milestones and updates. To avoid missing out, bookmark this page and check in every now and then.

Is there an Anime Ball Duels Discord?

If you join the Anime Ball Duels Discord server, you'll get the latest news and updates before other players, and you can even get a sneak peek at what's coming up. Of course, you can also gush about anime with other fans, which is only ever a good thing.

How do I get more Anime Ball Duels codes?

We're your best bet when it comes to new Anime Ball Duels codes, because we hunt for them regularly so you don't have to. However, if you think it's more rewarding to do things for yourself, we suggest you try the game's social media channels and Discord servers. Just remember, we're always here for when all those posts and messages get too much.

That's all the new Anime Ball Duels codes. Check back again soon for more.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.