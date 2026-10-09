Anime Ball Duels codes October 2026

You need every advantage you can get in a PvP game, and that's why it's imperative to redeem all of the Anime Ball Duels codes. Of course, the balls you use also play a huge part in whether you win, though all players know that after just a round or two. It's funny to see your favorite Naruto, One Piece, and Dragon Ball characters in ball form.

Speaking of which, while we love that unique aspect, we're also huge fans of the fact that the game has over 50 balls, and you get to choose between three at the start of each round. We also like that you can play doubles because if you lose, it's better to lose with a friend: you can blame everything on them.

Here are all the new Anime Ball Duels codes:

DIVINE - coins, gems, and trait crystals

- coins, gems, and trait crystals 1KLIKES - 50 gems and 15 trait crystals

- 50 gems and 15 trait crystals 2VS2 - 500 coins and five gems

- 500 coins and five gems VOID - 25 gems

- 25 gems UPDATE1 - 1k coins

To get even more rewards, stop by our Roblox codes page.

How do I redeem Anime Ball Duels codes?

Follow these steps to redeem your Anime Ball Duels codes:

Launch Anime Ball Duels on Roblox

Play two duels

Hit the codes button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Anime Ball Duels codes?

These codes give you freebies you can use to unlock and upgrade your balls, and they often appear to celebrate milestones and updates. To avoid missing out, bookmark this page and check in every now and then.

Is there an Anime Ball Duels Discord?

If you join the Anime Ball Duels Discord server, you'll get the latest news and updates before other players, and you can even get a sneak peek at what's coming up. Of course, you can also gush about anime with other fans, which is only ever a good thing.

How do I get more Anime Ball Duels codes?

We're your best bet when it comes to new Anime Ball Duels codes, because we hunt for them regularly so you don't have to. However, if you think it's more rewarding to do things for yourself, we suggest you try the game's social media channels and Discord servers. Just remember, we're always here for when all those posts and messages get too much.

That's all the new Anime Ball Duels codes. Check back again soon for more.