Anime Ball vs Ball codes October 2026

Get all the new Anime Ball vs Ball codes from our guide for free coins you can spend in the Roblox game.

anime ball vs ball codes - a character in the main lobby of the game
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We all want that mythical ball - or maybe a couple of legendaries - to bash the competition with. So, use these Anime Ball vs Ball codes to get extra gold for free, then try your luck on the in-game banners. Every 150 gold gets you a new ball, and it may just be a mythical pull.

Characters from Frieren, Naruto, and more feature here, so whatever your favorite anime is, you'll find a main you enjoy.

Here are all the new Anime Ball vs Ball codes:

  • POSTDRACULAFIXES - 200 gold
  • HALLOWEEN - 350 gold
  • POSTCLOVERBALANCE - 200 gold
  • CLOVER - 500 gold

For more Roblox codes that give you free in-game currency, items, and more, keep it locked to Pocket Tactics. You can also see our recommendations for the best Roblox games if you want a new game to play.

how to redeem anime ball vs ball codes in the roblox game

How do I redeem Anime Ball vs Ball codes?

Redeeming codes in Anime Ball vs Ball is super simple. All you need to do is follow these steps:

  • Open up the game in Roblox
  • Complete the tutorial level
  • Open the settings menu in the bottom left of the screen
  • Scroll down to the bottom
  • Copy and paste or type a code into the box
  • Hit redeem
  • Go ahead and spend your free coins!

What are Anime Ball vs Ball codes?

The codes in this guide come from ABVB, the developer of Anime Ball vs Ball. They're only for use in this game and will get you free currency and items to use at the in-game stores. You may even get a free ball every so often, which is nice. You can use the coins to pull for more balls on the banner, so here's hoping you get that legendary drop.

Is there an Anime Ball vs Ball Discord?

If you want to see all the game's updates in one handy place, we recommend you join the Anime Ball vs Ball Discord server. All patch notes go into one channel, so you can see fixes, additions, and new codes as they go live. There are also channels for you to talk about your techniques and places to find other players to face off against.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.