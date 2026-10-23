Anime Ball vs Ball codes October 2026

We all want that mythical ball - or maybe a couple of legendaries - to bash the competition with. So, use these Anime Ball vs Ball codes to get extra gold for free, then try your luck on the in-game banners. Every 150 gold gets you a new ball, and it may just be a mythical pull.

Characters from Frieren, Naruto, and more feature here, so whatever your favorite anime is, you'll find a main you enjoy.

Here are all the new Anime Ball vs Ball codes:

POSTDRACULAFIXES - 200 gold

- 200 gold HALLOWEEN - 350 gold

- 350 gold POSTCLOVERBALANCE - 200 gold

- 200 gold CLOVER - 500 gold

For more Roblox codes that give you free in-game currency, items, and more, keep it locked to Pocket Tactics. You can also see our recommendations for the best Roblox games if you want a new game to play.

How do I redeem Anime Ball vs Ball codes?

Redeeming codes in Anime Ball vs Ball is super simple. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Open up the game in Roblox

Complete the tutorial level

Open the settings menu in the bottom left of the screen

Scroll down to the bottom

Copy and paste or type a code into the box

Hit redeem

Go ahead and spend your free coins!

What are Anime Ball vs Ball codes?

The codes in this guide come from ABVB, the developer of Anime Ball vs Ball. They're only for use in this game and will get you free currency and items to use at the in-game stores. You may even get a free ball every so often, which is nice. You can use the coins to pull for more balls on the banner, so here's hoping you get that legendary drop.

Is there an Anime Ball vs Ball Discord?

If you want to see all the game's updates in one handy place, we recommend you join the Anime Ball vs Ball Discord server. All patch notes go into one channel, so you can see fixes, additions, and new codes as they go live. There are also channels for you to talk about your techniques and places to find other players to face off against.