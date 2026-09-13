Anime Breaker codes September 2026

Use our Anime Breaker codes for free boosts in this classic Roblox anime game. Get teleported to the world of Dragon Ball Z, grow in strength as you click-fight larger and larger enemies, and collect shonen icons from across the multiverse for your team. It's the bread and butter of Roblox, really.

We look for new Anime Breaker codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back the next time you need some more emeralds.

Here are all the new Anime Breaker codes:

SHUTDOWN - 250 emeralds, one of every potion, and one currency box (all)

- 250 emeralds, one of every potion, and one currency box (all) 5KFAVS - 250 emeralds, two of every potion, and one currency box (all)

- 250 emeralds, two of every potion, and one currency box (all) 5KPLAYERS - 250 emeralds and two of every potion

- 250 emeralds and two of every potion RELEASE - two of each potion

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, take a look at our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Anime Breaker codes?

Redeeming Anime Breaker codes is super easy. All you have to do is:

Launch Anime Breaker in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Open the Shop

Tap the small ticket icon in the bottom left corner

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Anime Breaker codes?

Anime Breaker codes are special passwords that the developer gives out to players to reward loyalty. These codes tend to coincide with major updates, social milestones, and bug fixes, offering useful items like potions and emeralds for free. There's no set release schedule for codes, so the best way to know if more have appeared is to come to us.

Is there an Anime Breaker Discord server?

Yes, there is an Anime Breaker Discord server. You can click here to join the server and read the latest announcements, get sneak peeks at upcoming content, and take part in polls and giveaways.

How do I get more Anime Breaker codes?

The easiest way to get more Anime Breaker codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The game's Discord server does have a codes channel, but some rewards might slip through the cracks as the game grows. Instead, let us do the hard work of finding and verifying codes for you, so you can focus on getting stronger.