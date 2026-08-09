Anime Capture codes August 2026

I love point-and-click Roblox games; I do, but with this one, Anime Capture codes might come in handy. Frankly, after all that button mashing you've been doing, it's nice to kick back and relax, letting potion multipliers do all the hard work for you.

Aside from potions for damage, income, luck, and speed, you can also nab f2p tickets and the occasional weapon with your codes, so it's well worth spending a bit of time to grab your freebies.

Here are all the new Anime Capture codes:

SORRYTIMECHAMBER - one of each potion, 250 f2p tickets, and a commander sword

- one of each potion, 250 f2p tickets, and a commander sword THANKS4K - one of each potion and 100 f2p tickets

- one of each potion and 100 f2p tickets bugsfixed - one of each potion and 100 f2p tickets

- one of each potion and 100 f2p tickets EA+ - rewards (must have been an early access player to redeem)

- rewards (must have been an early access player to redeem) minorbugsfixed - one of each potion and 50 f2p tickets

- one of each potion and 50 f2p tickets sorryshut - one of each potion and 50 f2p tickets

release - one of each potion, 100 f2p tickets, and 100 gems

While you're here, make sure you check out all the Roblox codes there are to redeem in your other favorite Roblox games.

How do I redeem my Anime Capture codes?

It's a simple process to redeem codes in this one, as with most Roblox games, but we've included instructions for you if you're confused:

Launch Anime Capture on Roblox

Hit the menu button in the top right corner and press 'codes'

Enter your code and press 'redeem'

The game will show you your rewards if you've been successful

How do I get more Anime Capture codes?

It's hard to say when new codes will come out, unfortunately, as it's completely up to the developer. They're likely to release them when the game gets an update, or it's reached a particular milestone, so you can check in here when that happens and see if there's a new code. We regularly update our lists, keeping them fresh with all the latest and expired codes, so you don't waste any time. See you again soon!

Is there an Anime Capture Discord server?

Yes. Click here to join it. There are channels to chat with other players, get sneak previews of upcoming developments to the game, enter giveaways, and report bugs. Hopefully, it contains everything you need to have a smooth and successful grinding session - alone, or with new pals.