Anime Card Adventures codes January 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Anime Card Adventures codes to fill your pockets with free gems, trait shards, and more.

Anime Card Adventures codes: A Roblox character wearing a PT shirt standing with a power card in front of a DBZ style house
If you're stuck wielding basic powers, our Anime Card Adventures codes are here to help. Redeeming these codes will set you up with all the gems you need to roll for some epic or legendary powers, as well as get you fully stocked with trait shards and other useful items.

Here are all the new Anime Card Adventures codes:

  • SORRY4REVERT - 2.5k gems, a war crystal, and 50 trait shards (new!)
  • FCGONE - ten trait shards, 1.5k gems, and one power luck potion (new!)
  • UPDHYPE - 1.5k gems, two energy potions, and two coin potions (new!)
  • 2KCCU - 2k gems, one of each potion, and 20n trait shards (new!)
  • 1.5KCCU - 1k gems and 25 trait shards (new!)
  • WINTERENDS - 4k gems (new!)
  • Sorryforbugs! - 50 trait shards
  • UPDATE2SOON! - 1k gems and 25 trait shards
  • 4KLIKES - one power luck potion, 1k gems, and ten trait shards
  • 3KLIKES - 1k gems, ten trait shards, and one damage potion

Anime Card Adventures codes: A screenshot of the codes redemption screen with Pocket Tactics in the box and PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Anime Card Adventures codes?

Redeeming Anime Card Adventures codes is simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Anime Card Adventures in Roblox
  • Scroll to the bottom of the store, or find the Codes area of the lobby
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit enter
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are Anime Card Adventures codes?

Anime Card Adventures codes are special passwords that can get you free in-game goodies. These codes usually unlock gems that you can use for new powers, trait shards for rerolls, and potions to increase your stats.

Anime Card Adventures codes: A screenshot of the Discord join screen with Goku and a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there an Anime Card Adventures Discord server?

Yes, there is an Anime Card Adventures Discord server. You can join it by clicking here to read the update log, view the official tier list, and take part in giveaways.

How do I get more Anime Card Adventures codes?

The most reliable way to get more Anime Card Adventures codes is to bookmark this page and check back regularly. We look for new codes frequently, so you can be sure that this list is up-to-date. You can also join the game's Discord server and Roblox group to look around for yourself.

Expired codes:

  • THANKYOUFOR700CCU
  • 1kLikes
  • Fireforce
  • Updatesoon
  • NEWYEAR
  • XMAS
  • 150LIKES
  • 2.5KVisitsShards
  • 100Likes
  • 2.5KVisits
  • 1000Visits
  • Release

