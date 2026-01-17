Anime Card Adventures codes January 2026

If you're stuck wielding basic powers, our Anime Card Adventures codes are here to help. Redeeming these codes will set you up with all the gems you need to roll for some epic or legendary powers, as well as get you fully stocked with trait shards and other useful items.

We check for new Anime Card Adventures codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and visit again soon. You never know when the devs will drop another massive code that could turn the tide of battle.

Here are all the new Anime Card Adventures codes:

SORRY4REVERT - 2.5k gems, a war crystal, and 50 trait shards (new!)

FCGONE - ten trait shards, 1.5k gems, and one power luck potion (new!)

UPDHYPE - 1.5k gems, two energy potions, and two coin potions (new!)

2KCCU - 2k gems, one of each potion, and 20n trait shards (new!)

1.5KCCU - 1k gems and 25 trait shards (new!)

WINTERENDS - 4k gems (new!)

Sorryforbugs! - 50 trait shards

UPDATE2SOON! - 1k gems and 25 trait shards

4KLIKES - one power luck potion, 1k gems, and ten trait shards

3KLIKES - 1k gems, ten trait shards, and one damage potion

These aren't the only useful Roblox codes out there, so check out our master list to get freebies across all the best Roblox games.

How do I redeem Anime Card Adventures codes?

Redeeming Anime Card Adventures codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Open Anime Card Adventures in Roblox

Scroll to the bottom of the store, or find the Codes area of the lobby

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit enter

Enjoy your freebies

What are Anime Card Adventures codes?

Anime Card Adventures codes are special passwords that can get you free in-game goodies. These codes usually unlock gems that you can use for new powers, trait shards for rerolls, and potions to increase your stats.

Is there an Anime Card Adventures Discord server?

Yes, there is an Anime Card Adventures Discord server. You can join it by clicking here to read the update log, view the official tier list, and take part in giveaways.

How do I get more Anime Card Adventures codes?

The most reliable way to get more Anime Card Adventures codes is to bookmark this page and check back regularly. We look for new codes frequently, so you can be sure that this list is up-to-date. You can also join the game's Discord server and Roblox group to look around for yourself.

Expired codes:

THANKYOUFOR700CCU

1kLikes

Fireforce

Updatesoon

NEWYEAR

XMAS

150LIKES

2.5KVisitsShards

100Likes

2.5KVisits

1000Visits

Release

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Anime Card Adventures codes.